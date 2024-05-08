Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture identifies cyber threats

Cloudflare announced Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture, a new suite of risk management solutions designed to streamline the process of identifying, evaluating, and managing cyber threats that pose risk to an organization, across all environments.

Powered by Cloudflare’s rich security suite – including capabilities from Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and application security – and paired alongside partnerships with CrowdStrike and other leading endpoint and identity management providers, customers can eliminate manual processes and gain a more complete picture of cyber risks to effectively remediate them, from a single platform.

Emerging technology and new attack methods are driving a tectonic shift in the race between threat actors and defenders. Now more than ever, organizations need to reduce the manual effort required to maintain security operations and increase visibility across risk environments. But with standalone security tools and point solutions, it is near impossible to holistically assess and remediate risk.

CISOs need a simple and comprehensive approach to regain control across every attack vector, whether it’s internal dangers, like insider threats and phishing scams, or external threats like zero-day exploits and data breaches.

“Attacks are only becoming more sophisticated and causing more damage. In the last 12 months, Cloudflare has discovered and mitigated some of the largest and most complex online threats in the history of the Internet – while we continue to see bad actors weaponizing emerging vulnerabilities faster than ever,” said Matthew Prince, CEO of Cloudflare.

“The security landscape is complex enough, organizations need to have a clear view of all of the threats and risks inside and outside of their environments. Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture is one of the only tools that equips companies to continuously identify and address threats at the breakneck speed required to stay safe against an ever-evolving threat landscape,” added Prince.

Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture simplifies a CISO’s journey to locking down risk in their environment, through a single platform that evaluates threats, exchanges indicators and enforces dynamic controls across the business. Built natively on Cloudflare’s global network, this suite allows organizations of all sizes to:

Customize policies based on unique risk scores across users and applications: With AI and machine learning, Cloudflare analyzes real-time user activities and suspicious traffic that passes through the network to identify abnormal behavior and potential indicators of compromise. Security teams can lock down suspicious activity and adapt security posture in the face of changing risk factors and threats.

Gain a more holistic and complete view of the threat landscape: Cloudflare ingests risk scores from endpoint protection (EPP) and identity provider (IDP) partners and shares telemetry back with SIEM and XDR platforms. Integrations with tools such as CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM allows customers to tap into deeper analysis and further investigate potential risks – from a unified API. Unifying first and third-party data, native threat intelligence, AI and workflow automation, enables overall better threat protection.

Enable control locally, on a global scale: Organizations can now instantly enact new risk controls across their entire network, in every time zone, without the need to set up and manage controls in each region they operate. Powered by the Cloudflare global network – one of the largest in the world – Unified Risk Posture supplies unique real-time telemetry to enrich risk posture long-term.

Cloudflare for Unified Risk Posture comes at a time where security teams are spending copious labor and money sifting through massive volumes of data to pinpoint and combat threats – like trying to find a needle in a haystack. “Cloudflare is helping us mitigate risk more effectively with less effort and simplifies how we deliver Zero Trust across my organization,” said Anthony Moisant, SVP, Chief Information Officer and Chief Security Officer at Indeed.

“CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen SIEM delivers up to 150x faster search performance over legacy SIEMs and products positioned as SIEM alternatives. Our transformative telemetry, paired with Cloudflare’s robust Zero Trust capabilities provides an unprecedented partnership,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at Crowdstrike. “Together, we are converging two of the most critical pieces of the risk management puzzle that organizations of every size must address in order to combat today’s growing threats.”