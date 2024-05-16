Cloud security incidents make organizations turn to AI-powered prevention

Cloud security incidents are alarmingly on the rise, with 61% of organizations reporting breaches within the last year, marking a significant increase from 24% the year before, according to Check Point. This trend underscores the escalating risk landscape in cloud environments.

The 2024 Cloud Security Report gathers insights from over 800 cloud and cybersecurity professionals.

Cloud security incidents on the rise

The latest survey from Check Point reveals a concerning trend: while most organizations continue to prioritize threat detection and monitoring, focusing on known vulnerabilities and patterns of malicious behavior, only a mere 21% emphasize prevention. This is particularly alarming as companies struggle to keep pace with rapid technological advancements, including the speed of DevOps and the deployment of new codes and applications in the cloud.

Although cloud attacks are on the rise, only 4% of organizations disclosed that they are able to mitigate risks easily and quickly. An overwhelming 96% have expressed concern about their ability to handle such risks. In addition, 91% of respondents are alarmed by the surge in more sophisticated cyber threats, including unknown risks and zero-day attacks, which cannot be detected using conventional security tools.

“The data speaks volumes about the urgent need for organizations to shift their focus towards implementing AI-powered threat prevention measures,” states Itai Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer at Check Point Software Technologies. “By adopting a consolidated security architecture and enhancing collaborative security operations, businesses can preemptively tackle emerging threats, ensuring a more secure and resilient cloud environment.”

Regulatory hurdles in multi-cloud environments

There has been a near 40% increase in cloud security incidents compared to last year, with 61% of organizations reporting significant disruptions. An overwhelming 96% of respondents reported concerns about their ability to effectively manage cloud risks, reflecting a considerable escalation from previous years.

With 91% of organizations now prioritizing AI to enhance their security posture, the focus has shifted towards leveraging AI for proactive threat prevention. Despite the growing threat landscape, only 25% of organizations have fully implemented Cloud Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP). This underscores the urgent need for comprehensive solutions that go beyond traditional tooling.

Despite potential for streamlined solutions, 54% of respondents face challenges in maintaining consistent regulatory standards across multi-cloud environments. Additionally, 49% struggle with integrating cloud services into legacy systems, often complicated by limited IT resources.

It is common for organizations to identify millions of potential issues upon scanning their cloud environment — most are not harmful unless malicious actors can exploit them. To combat this challenge, vendors have implemented ‘attack graphs’ to group and correlate static misconfigurations and vulnerabilities to better prioritize alerts. However, prioritization is not enough, as teams may still be ignoring alerts below the attention threshold. This false sense of confidence can be detrimental.

Fill out the form to get your free eBook: