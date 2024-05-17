New infosec products of the week: May 17, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Calix, FireMon, ManageEngine, and OWASP Foundation.

Calix strengthens SmartBiz security with automated alerts and anti-spam compliance tools

Calix unveiled updates to SmartBiz, a purpose-built small business solution for broadband service providers (BSPs), that expand an existing set of security capabilities. These enhancements help BSPs ensure the safety, security, and compliance of critical small business online activities at scale. Updates include new security alerts and heightened cybersecurity reporting across primary, staff, and point of sale (POS) managed networks.

FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 improves situational awareness

FireMon Asset Manager 5.0 finds every L2 and L3 device across the network, including on-premises and cloud environments. This gives teams an accurate inventory of all networks, connections, routes, and devices across the enterprise. Automatic profiling identifies devices, including endpoints, routers, switches, and OT/IoT, whether installed in the organization’s data center or hosted in the cloud.

BLint: Open-source tool to check the security properties of your executables

BLint is a Binary Linter designed to evaluate your executables’ security properties and capabilities, utilizing LIEF for its operations. From version 2, BLint can also produce Software Bill-of-Materials (SBOM) for compatible binaries.

OWASP dep-scan: Open-source security and risk audit tool

OWASP dep-scan is an open-source security and risk assessment tool that leverages information on vulnerabilities, advisories, and licensing restrictions for project dependencies. It supports local repositories and container images as input sources, making it suitable for integration with ASPM/VM platforms and use in CI environments.

ManageEngine SaaS Manager Plus simplifies access management

ManageEngine launched SaaS Manager Plus, a SaaS management solution for enterprises. It streamlines discovery, enforces access controls and offers valuable usage insights, allowing IT teams to gain control over their SaaS ecosystems, optimize costs and ensure data security, all while empowering a productive remote workforce.