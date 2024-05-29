GMO GlobalSign introduces Certificate Automation Manager

GMO GlobalSign announced the rebranding of the company’s certificate automation product, Automated Enrollment Gateway (AEG), to Certificate Automation Manager.

The renamed solution reflects the greatly increased capabilities introduced over the years to meet the shifts taking place across the digital certificate industry and the wider cybersecurity marketplace.

GMO GlobalSign’s Certificate Automation Manager is a sophisticated certificate management and automation solution designed to be in lockstep with customers as their security and digital identity requirements evolve.

Since its inception in 2013, AEG, now known as Certificate Automation Manager, has helped GMO GlobalSign customers take control of their Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) management, allowing them to improve their own efficiency and security.

In the last several years, the solution has expanded from merely handling enrollment to becoming much more powerful, offering users a comprehensive suite of certificate management and automation tools unmatched in the PKI marketplace. The unveiling of the Certificate Automation Manager comes at a time when many enterprises remain unprepared for certificate automation.

GMO GlobalSign’s own survey last year found that automation presents significant technical, compatibility, security and expertise challenges for a large swath of organizations.

The rebranding of this solution highlights GMO GlobalSign’s commitment to delivering the PKI industry’s most robust automated certificate management tool. The new Certificate Automation Manager offers features such as:

Client authentication for connecting services and apps without passwords;

IT admin reduction by enabling secure email automatically without user or IT intervention – eliminating the risks of emails not being secured with S/MIME certificates;

The ability to implement digital signatures seamlessly across all domains and companies within an organization;

Effective network endpoint protection via multiple enrollment options; and

Provisioning required SSL and TLS certificates to your web servers instantly to insure they are protected and valid.

“GMO GlobalSign’s Certificate Automation Manager is so much more than the gateway we debuted 11 years ago. Today, it’s a completely automated certificate management solution supporting all customer requirements for a broader audience,” said Devan Rice, Product Manager, GMO GlobalSign. “This product enables enterprises to adapt to rapidly evolving industry shifts in the digital security ecosystem.”

Customizable and flexible

In addition to the rebrand, the latest implementation of GMO GlobalSign’s Certificate Automation Manager offers a broad array of new capabilities such as: