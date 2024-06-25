Guide to mitigating credential stuffing attacks

We have a collective unaddressed weakness when it comes to basic cybersecurity. Out of the many reports circulating in the news today, many statistics revolve around the number of detected breaches.

Why are credentials so sought after?

How can we communicate the central importance of securing credentials to prevent future theft?

Billions of user credentials—usernames and passwords—have been exposed publicly over the last few years, and cyber attackers are taking advantage.

Review this whitepaper to understand credential stuffing and how to defend against it.