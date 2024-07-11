Kanguru’s hardware-based internal SEDs secure data on laptops, tablets, and computers

Kanguru has unveiled its latest security product line aimed at helping organizations safeguard sensitive data on laptops, tablets, and computers.

The new hardware-based internal Self-Encrypting Drives (SEDs) are high-performance solid state drives designed to provide optimal security. These drives are particularly suited for government agencies, the Department of Defense, healthcare providers, the military, the energy sector, and other security-focused organizations.

Kanguru Defender SEDs employ full military-grade AES 256-bit hardware encryption and offer FIPS 140-2 certification on select models. They feature digitally-signed secure firmware, and ensure compliance with TCG Opal architecture standards to robustly safeguard data at rest. Kanguru is a strong proponent of trusted supply chains and the Defender SED portfolio is fully compliant with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA).

These self-encrypting internal drives present significant advantages over software encryption, since the entire drive is automatically locked down when powered off. This includes the Operating System, (not just specific files or folders), and the encryption keys are never exported outside of the cryptographic boundary.

This hardware-based approach prevents many of the performance bottlenecks and risks of exploitation associated with software-only encryption solutions.

Kanguru has tailored 4 new internal drives in the Kanguru Defender Line for optimum flexibility to meet specific security needs, requirements and budgets:

Defender SED30 NVMe SSD

Defender SED300 NVMe SSD, FIPS 140-2 Certified

Defender SED300 SATA SSD, FIPS 140-2 Certified

Defender SED300 NVMe SSD, FIPS 140-2 Certified with Data Defense by CIGENT

Along with exceptional security benefits and TAA Compliance, Kanguru Self-Encrypting SEDs offer great high-speed performance. The Defender SED30 NVMe SSD tops out at 7200MB/s Sequential Read and Sequential Write up to 6500MB/s. The Defender SED30 is a prime option for commercial organizations looking for a budget-friendly security option to secure data priced at $199.95 for the 1T Capacity drive.

High-capacity data storage

The Kanguru Defender SEDs offer substantial data storage options with high capacities. The Defender SED30 is available in models ranging from 1TB to 8TB. The Defender SED300 NVMe, SATA, and CIGENT bundled models consist of capacities from 500GB to 2TB.

The Defender Commander

Kanguru SEDs include an onboard management interface displaying key administrative information. Known as the Defender Commander, this visual display provides a great overview of the drive, including drive details, lock status, and drive management.

Additionally, Kanguru has partnered with CIGENT Technology to develop a fourth option for organizations looking to meet very specific security regulations, bundled with a Common Criteria Certified Pre-Boot Authentication application.

Kanguru offers duplication solutions for large-scale provisioning

Kanguru is ready to support smaller scale deployments through the Defender Commander provisioning tool, or volume deployments supported by Kanguru’s experience with hard drive duplication equipment. Kanguru sells a distinguished line of hard drive/solid state drive and NVMe duplicators for this purpose.