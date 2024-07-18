BlackBerry CylanceMDR Pro increases visibility and boosts security posture

BlackBerry launched CylanceMDR Pro, a managed detection and response (MDR) service built on an Open XDR platform powered by AI.

Designed to tackle the growing challenges of modern cybersecurity, CylanceMDR Pro overcomes the operational burden facing security teams that must defend against increasingly sophisticated adversaries across expanding attack surfaces with limited resources and talent shortage constraints.

CylanceMDR Pro is the ideal solution for growing businesses looking to quickly advance their cybersecurity capabilities without overhauling their existing security infrastructure or hiring teams of analysts and threat hunters.

CylanceMDR Pro’s comprehensive XDR architecture integrates seamlessly with existing security tools, providing deep visibility across the entire IT infrastructure without the need to rip and replace any existing tooling.

With over 300 platform integrations, the solution transforms business data and applications into powerful security sensors, enabling the detection and prevention of threats that other solutions might miss.

“Despite organizations making significant investments in personnel and technology, many haven’t seen a commensurate improvement in their risk envelope. CylanceMDR Pro is a game-changer for organizations seeking confidence in their cybersecurity posture,” said Nathan Jenniges, SVP and GM, BlackBerry Cybersecurity. “It is a single platform solution, that is easy to deploy, ensuring that threat detection data is unified across endpoints, networks, cloud environments and beyond.”

“Across the industry, BlackBerry has observed close to a 250% increase in unique attacks per minute in the last year alone, with a continued trend in our latest Global Threat Intelligence Report,” said Jenniges. “The effectiveness of any MDR depends heavily on its underlying platform, its experts, and the full breadth of services delivered. “Our AI-driven approach, combined with our expert security team, delivers unmatched protection and peace of mind, allowing businesses to focus on what they do best.”

Expansive ecosystem with AI at its core

CylanceMDR Pro is compatible with all the security tooling a company already has, so they can easily use existing investments. This reduces the total cost of ownership by maximizing their current investments and budget. CylanceMDR Pro pulls telemetry across all attack surfaces, including endpoint, network, cloud, SaaS, identity, and email, to more accurately discern attack signals from noise with higher fidelity detections and rapid response to threats.

CylanceMDR Pro is powered by Cylance AI, the longest-running and continuously improving predictive AI in the market. It has consistently outperformed other leading AIs in 3rd party testing. Cylance AI is informed with proprietary intelligence and used pervasively to analyze telemetry for attack signals, prioritize and present structured cases for faster human-led investigation and response, and proactively stop attacks before damage can occur.

“The cybersecurity landscape is complicated. Being able to quickly onboard and use what is already in place is a huge boon for any organization – SMB to Enterprise — that needs to solve Its security problems fast. It’s hard to incorporate multiple offerings, but BlackBerry can make it simple with CylanceMDR Pro,” said Craig Robinson, Research VP of Security Services, IDC.

CylanceMDR Pro will be available July 31, 2024.