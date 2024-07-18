Waterfall Security HERA secures OT environments

Waterfall Security launched HERA – Hardware Enforced Remote Access, a new technology designed to enable safe and secure remote access into cyber-physical systems and OT networks.

HERA allows organizations to reap the operational and economical value of remotely accessing and controlling OT devices and workstations, without introducing the risks that come with external connectivity.

Remote access is one of the weakest links when it comes to OT cybersecurity. For cyber-physical systems and OT environments, “opening up” the OT network to external internet connectivity to enable remote access, is below the bar required to keep operations safe and secure.

With Waterfall’s new HERA solution, enterprise-grade remote access capabilities are enabled and secured with engineering-grade security. Leveraging Waterfall’s battle-tested hardware platform, HERA physically maintains network segmentation, keeping OT environments safe and secured.

“HERA represents a giant leap in how the industry approaches remote access into OT environments.” explains Lior Frenkel, CEO of Waterfall Security. “By applying physical cybersecurity over cyber-physical systems, Waterfall Security’s solutions enable zero compromise between industrial cybersecurity and functionality. Together with our market-leading Unidirectional Gateway technology, Waterfall Security provides a holistic solution for customers with OT environments and cyber-physical assets.”

HERA’s patented technology has been designed from the ground up with OT cybersecurity in mind. It harnesses decades of know-how, expertise, and field-tested technology to deliver the safest solution to remotely access OT networks.