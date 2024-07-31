Fortanix expands Key Insight to enhance cryptographic security across hybrid environments

Fortanix announced a major expansion to the Key Insight solution, allowing organizations to discover, assess, and remediate their fragmented cryptographic security risks proactively. Key Insight can now scan on-premises services such as databases, storage, etc., making it the solution to discover encryption keys and data services across hybrid environments, including on-premises.

This holistic approach to managing cryptographic risk is critical to organizations that want to protect their data today against emerging threats in a post-quantum computing era.

Organizations in heavily regulated sectors such as telecom, healthcare, or financial services often encrypt sensitive data to meet compliance. With data residing across multiple cloud and on-premises environments, organizations often don’t know where their encryption keys are or how well cryptography is applied, degrading security and complicating audits.

Further, the manual discovery and enumeration of crypto security posture details is a complex and time-consuming task, which is even more difficult when security teams are strained for resources.

Fortanix Key Insight now allows users to scan encryption keys and related data services on-premises, making it the first product to do so across hybrid multicloud environments. The product enables teams to discover, assess and remediate cryptographic security posture, all from a single platform with additional enhancements including federated authentication for improved access control, allowing seamless integration into an organization’s Identity Access Management (IAM) infrastructure.

“As businesses avail the many advantages that hybrid multicloud architectures offer, they also create an abundance of hidden risks due to data and encryption key sprawl,” said Anuj Jaiswal, VP of products at Fortanix.

“Quantum computers have the potential to break widely used encryption algorithms like RSA and ECC, which are foundational to securing data. The assessment for quantum vulnerabilities existing in hybrid environments enables organizations to be proactive in planning and execution for post-quantum solutions,” Jaiswal continued.

“Sensitive Data Discovery and Data Loss Prevention are two of the fastest growing security disciplines in the next 12 months, with 61% of enterprises increasing their investments in these categories. For a variety of reasons – consistent compliance, enterprise flexibility and consolidation, crypto-agility, and digital sovereignty, enterprises are shoring up their datasets and the preventative controls against breaches. On-premises data encryption in particular has been plagued by generations of ‘set-it-and-forget-it’ controls that do not easily account for dynamic changes in trust that enterprises require,” according to Justin Lam, Industry Analyst, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence published in 451 Research’s Voice of the Enterprise, Security Technology Roadmap Study.

The latest enhancements to Fortanix Key Insight strengthen users’ ability to:

Discover and monitor encryption keys and data services across on-premises and multicloud environments.

Quickly assess how well data services are secured across an enterprise’s digital infrastructure, all from a single view.

Simplify audits to ensure security posture aligns with internal policies, industry regulations, and security best practices.

Obtain immediate insight into the most at-risk data services to accelerate security posture improvements.

Key Insight is available on Fortanix Armor, a platform for consolidated data security services. Fortanix Armor provides enterprise-grade identity and access management for its services, as well as simple onboarding and service consumption.

Fortanix Armor is a strong foundation that unifies critical services like audit trails, logging, unified management, and billing and reporting. Like all Fortanix solutions, Armor is built on Confidential Computing, which protects data in use, making it the most secure data security platform in the industry. In the coming weeks, Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) will also be added to the Armor platform.