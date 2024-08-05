How life sciences companies use AI to fill the cybersecurity skills gap

In this Help Net Security video, Beth Miller, Field CISO at Code42, highlights a significant trend: 73% of life sciences companies turn to AI to address the cybersecurity skills gap, surpassing adoption rates in other industries.

Underresourced security teams face increasing insider-driven data loss events, exacerbated by emerging technologies like AI and GenAI. Leaked trade secrets or critical intellectual property – research data, customer lists, pricing decks, formulary plans, clinical trial data, and source code – can derail life sciences organizations.

Data is the lifeblood of companies in this sector, and any leak or loss can result in lost opportunities, reputational damage, and even potential HIPAA violations.

