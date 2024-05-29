A closer look at GenAI impact on businesses

This article includes excerpts from various reports that provide statistics and insights on GenAI and its impact on businesses.

IBM | IBM study | May 2024

63% of CEOs say their teams have the skills and knowledge to incorporate generative AI, but few understand how generative AI adoption impacts their organization’s workforce and culture.

40% of CEOs plan to hire additional staff because of generative AI, yet 53% of respondents say they are already struggling to fill key technology roles.

Trellix | Mind of the CISO: Decoding the GenAI Impact | May 2024

76% of CISOs already use GenAI in their organizations, with most of the remaining 24% planning to.

On average, CISOs believe GenAI has or could improve the productivity of their organization’s workforce by 38%.

Splunk | State of Security 2024: The Race to Harness AI | May 2024

93% of security leaders said public GenAI was in use across their respective organizations, and 91% reported using GenAI specifically for cybersecurity operations.

86% of cybersecurity leaders say GenAI can enable them to hire more entry-level talent to fill the skills gap, and 58% say onboarding entry-level talent will be quicker thanks to GenAI.

Cloud Security Alliance and Google Cloud | State of AI and Security Survey Report | April 2024

55% of organizations are planning to implement security tools and solutions with GenAI and are exploring a diverse range of use cases for these technologies, with the top use cases being rule creation (21%), attack simulation (19%), and compliance violation detection (19%).

1Password | Balancing act: Security and productivity in the age of AI | April 2024

92% of security pros have security concerns around generative AI, with specific apprehensions including employees entering sensitive company data into an AI tool (48%), using AI systems trained with incorrect or malicious data (44%), and falling for AI-enhanced phishing attempts (42%).

57% say that using generative AI tools at work saves them time and makes them more productive. And a relatively small, but significant, group of employees (22%) admit to knowingly violating company rules on the use of generative AI.

Code42 | Annual Data Exposure Report 2024 | March 2024

79% of respondents believe their cybersecurity team has a shortage of skilled workers, leading cybersecurity leaders to turn to AI (83%) and GenAI (92%) technology to fill the talent gap.

87% are concerned their employees may inadvertently expose sensitive data to competitors by inputting it into GenAI.

Cisco | 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study | February 2024

63% of organizations have established limitations on what data can be entered, 61% have limits on which employees can use GenAI tools, and 27% said their organization had banned GenAI applications altogether for the time being.

Accenture | Reinvention in the age of generative AI | January 2024

While 95% of workers see value in working with GenAI, 60% are also concerned about job loss, stress and burnout.

94% of workers surveyed reported being ready to learn GenAI skills, though just 5% of organizations are providing training at scale.

Netskope | Cloud and Threat Report 2024 | January 2024