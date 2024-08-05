AI expected to improve IT/OT network management

Once a peripheral concern, OT security has become a mandatory focus for organizations worldwide, according to Cisco’s report.

The report provides a comprehensive look at the challenges and opportunities as organizations strive to build a secure and efficient industrial networking foundation. It reflects the global need for robust security solutions specifically designed for the unique needs of industrial environments, and the opportunities for those who can overcome its inherent challenges.

“Operational technology, and specifically the network supporting industrial operations, has become a key differentiator for organizations globally,” said Vikas Butaney, SVP and GM, Cisco Networking – SD-WAN, Multicloud and Industrial IoT.

“This research spotlights how IT and OT leaders recognize that strengthening their OT security posture is critical to drive business resiliency, improve efficiencies and prepare for the next wave of innovation with AI,” Butaney continued.

Prioritize cybersecurity in OT plans

Industrial networks are increasingly connected and OT networks are converging with their enterprise IT counterparts, creating a complex and dynamic environment vulnerable to cyberattacks. A backlog of legacy systems and assets, an expanding attack surface and an overstretched workforce are exacerbating the problem. Looking ahead, there is a clear sense that AI will boost business growth for those who can successfully use it to run better industrial networks.

Organizations that fail to prioritize cybersecurity considerations in their industrial networking strategy will find energy, time and money absorbed in mitigating against attacks—resources which could be otherwise invested in designing OT as a platform for innovation and growth.

OT and IT can no longer work in isolation as their skills and domains increasingly overlap. A combination of human and organizational factors, alongside unified technological solutions, will be required to optimize and protect data and assets. 41% of firms report OT and IT teams working independently, emphasizing the need for improved collaboration. A unified approach can lead to simplified operations, enhanced cybersecurity and faster, more informed decision-making.

Innovative OT leaders are using AI to differentiate their firms and deliver higher quality products faster. Organizations that don’t update their industrial networking infrastructure for AI to optimize efficiency, harness data, support employees and defend against cyberattacks will struggle to compete.

48% of respondents view AI as the most significant technological impact on industrial networking in the next five years. AI will be a spending priority for automating tasks, enhancing network performance and providing predictive insights.

What researchers have also found: