Securing against GenAI weaponization

In this Help Net Security video, Aaron Fulkerson, CEO of Opaque, discusses how the weaponization of generative AI (GenAI) has made existing data privacy practices (like masking, anonymization, tokenization, etc.) obsolete.

Fulkerson provides recommendations for companies to realize they must proactively plan to mitigate and defend against these AI-driven threats to their sensitive data. With how fast GenAI is developing, this paradigm shift is incredibly urgent.