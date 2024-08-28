Cryptomator: Open-source cloud storage encryption

Cryptomator offers open-source, client-side encryption of your files in the cloud. It’s available for Windows, Linux, macOS and iOS.

Cryptomator works with Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, MEGA, pCloud, ownCloud, Nextcloud, and any other cloud storage service that synchronizes with a local directory.

Key features

The developers of Cryptomator highlighted the following features for Help Net Security readers:

Client-side encryption: Cryptomator encrypts your data on your device before it is uploaded to the cloud. This ensures your sensitive information remains private and protected from unauthorized access, even if the cloud provider’s security is compromised.

Transparent encryption: The tool uses a transparent encryption approach, meaning you can continue using your

familiar workflows. Thanks to the 1:1 mapping between each plaintext file and its corresponding encrypted file, it enables fast use of data in the cloud.

Ease of use: Despite its strong encryption capabilities, Cryptomator is designed to be user-friendly. It requires no technical expertise to set up and use, and users can create a secure file vault with just a few clicks.

Transparency: Cryptomator's source code is publicly available and has been vetted by the security community. This transparency ensures that there are no hidden backdoors, giving users confidence in the security of their data.

Compatibility with cloud providers: Cryptomator integrates seamlessly, allowing you to secure your files without changing your cloud provider.

Cryptomator integrates seamlessly, allowing you to secure your files without changing your cloud provider. Cross-platform availability: Cross-platform support ensures that users can securely access their encrypted files from any device, anywhere.

No account required: Cryptomator does not require creating an account or providing personal information. This reinforces its privacy-first approach, ensuring your identity is not linked to encrypted data.

Modular and extendable: The solution's modular design allows for easy extensions and integrations, enabling developers to build additional features or integrate the encryption capabilities into other applications.

Cryptomator is available for free on GitHub.

