Mitiga Cloud MDR detects threats in SaaS and cloud environments

Mitiga unveiled its Cloud Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, designed to provide 24/7 protection against the increasingly complex threats targeting cloud and SaaS environments.

This comprehensive solution enables organizations to detect, prioritize, and respond to threats in SaaS and Cloud environments in real-time, significantly reducing alert fatigue and strengthening Security Operations (SecOps) capabilities. As yet another testament to its innovative approach to detection and response in the cloud, Mitiga has been named a finalist in the2024 SC Awards in the Best Emerging Technology category, further highlighting the company’s leadership in cloud security.

Mitiga’s Cloud MDR service addresses key challenges organizations face today, where traditional security tools often fall short in managing the intricate nature of cloud infrastructure and SaaS environments and expertise gaps further complicate threat identification and management. Existing solutions frequently produce excessive alerts, many of which are false positives. Mitiga’s Cloud MDR service offers:

24/7 monitoring and response : Mitiga’s expert security team provides around-the-clock protection, rapidly identifying and mitigating potential threats to minimize risk.

: Mitiga’s expert security team provides around-the-clock protection, rapidly identifying and mitigating potential threats to minimize risk. Full cloud and SaaS visibility : Covering all major cloud platforms and SaaS applications, Mitiga’s Cloud MDR service delivers unmatched coverage, detecting threats that might otherwise go unnoticed, particularly in cloud identities and SaaS applications.

: Covering all major cloud platforms and SaaS applications, Mitiga’s Cloud MDR service delivers unmatched coverage, detecting threats that might otherwise go unnoticed, particularly in cloud identities and SaaS applications. Complete cloud TDIR: Offering a fully managed program with complementary services including SaaS and Cloud Managed Threat Hunting and SaaS and Cloud Incident Response (IR).

“Our new Cloud MDR service empowers organizations to safeguard their cloud environments with confidence,” said Ariel Parnes, Chief Operating Officer at Mitiga. “With the growing complexity of cloud and SaaS infrastructures, security teams are increasingly overwhelmed by the volume of threats and alerts. Our MDR service not only reduces this burden but also ensures that high-fidelity threats are identified and addressed swiftly by combining advanced detection with expert human oversight. We are honored to be recognized by the SC Awards for our innovative approach to threat detection across cloud, identities, and SaaS, and we remain committed to helping organizations stay resilient in the face of evolving cloud threats.”

Mitiga’s cloud MDR service offers several advantages to enhance how SecOps teams respond to modern security challenges: