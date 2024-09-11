Trellix strengthens email security with DLP capabilities

Trellix announced Trellix Email Security Cloud with integrated Trellix Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities, available globally.

The enhanced solution uniquely improves data security and protects organizations’ sensitive information by monitoring and blocking email-borne data risks like exfiltration by insiders or accidental data sharing.

“Email is the primary attack vector for threat actors and organizations’ riskiest channel for data loss,” said Gareth Maclachlan, Network and Collaboration Security GM, Trellix. “Trellix integrated our DLP capabilities into Trellix Email Security Cloud with the customer in mind. Our comprehensive solution proactively defends against inbound threats and outbound email-related data risks to enable customers to work securely while ensuring data compliance.”

Trellix Email Security Cloud stops advanced threats through multi-layered detection powered by Trellix Wise artificial intelligence (AI). By integrating DLP capabilities into email security, organizations can now address both inbound malicious threats and outbound loss of sensitive information in one solution. Benefits include: