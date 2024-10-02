Balbix D3 accelerates vulnerability mitigation

Balbix unveild Balbix D3, the latest version of its exposure management platform. Packed with AI innovations, Balbix D3 is designed to help cybersecurity teams mitigate critical exposures faster than ever before, protecting organizations against emerging threats before attackers can exploit them.

AI-powered Workflows to speed up risk burndown

At the core of Balbix D3 lies a deep focus on mobilizing organizations for rapid cyber risk reduction. Using AI, Balbix D3 enables security and IT teams to take immediate (and automated) action based on insights surfaced by Balbix’s risk assessment engine. This allows teams to resolve critical risks before they can be exploited, shifting from traditional, reactive vulnerability management to continuous and proactive exposure management.

“Time is of the essence when it comes to addressing vulnerabilities,” said Gaurav Banga, CEO and Founder of Balbix. “Balbix D3 empowers security teams with the tools they need to move quickly— prioritizing what matters most and taking effective action to protect their organizations against a rapidly evolving threat landscape.”

Unified exposure risk scoring across the ecosystem

Balbix D3 introduces a unified risk score for both CVEs and non-CVEs, enabling organizations to prioritize exposures across their infrastructure, applications, and user environments using a consistent risk-based framework. This scoring system leverages groundbreaking research by Balbix’s AI team, which maps vulnerabilities against MITRE ATT&CK TTPs and cross-references them with security controls effectiveness against these TTPs, to determine mitigated risk. Early customer deployments have shown that this novel approach can reduce IT workloads related to patching and remediation by 30-50%.

Intelligent remediation with shapley-based prioritization

Balbix D3 leverages Shapley econometric modeling, prioritizing next-best actions based on their potential impact on overall risk reduction. Unlike traditional tools that simply generate lengthy lists of CVEs, Balbix generates actionable projects, organizes them into tickets, assigns owners, and manages each step like a sprint in Agile parlance. This approach ensures swift, coordinated, and measurable remediation.

BIX: Conversational AI to accelerate security operations

Earlier this year, Balbix introduced BIX, a conversational AI assistant that brings unprecedented simplicity to cybersecurity workflows. With Balbix D3, BIX has become even more powerful, allowing security leaders to query, plan, and operationalize remediation initiatives using natural language. BIX delivers real-time progress updates on ongoing projects and assists in creating fully detailed remediation plans, making Balbix a true AI-powered partner in securing the enterprise.

Breaking Down silos with end-to-end exposure assessment

Balbix D3 also makes major strides in unifying exposure assessments across an organization’s entire technology stack. The platform seamlessly integrates with all major AppSec tools, BAS tools and pen test findings, ensuring that application risks can be assessed alongside infrastructure vulnerabilities for a comprehensive view of the organization’s attack surface. Now organizations can secure every layer of their technology stack from infrastructure to custom applications.

Shaping the future of cybersecurity

Balbix has long been recognized as a leader in exposure assessment, including being highlighted by Gartner as a representative vendor in the Exposure Assessment Platforms (EAP) category. The latest release of Balbix D3 solidifies this position by providing cybersecurity teams with the capabilities they need to move from insight to action more quickly and effectively, reducing risk with unprecedented speed.