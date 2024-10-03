Malwarebytes Browser Guard updates block unwanted and unsafe content

Malwarebytes released new features for Browser Guard, its free browser extension for Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Safari that blocks content identified as potentially unwanted and unsafe.

Users will now receive a pop-up alert if a website was involved in a recent breach, offering the ability to click and scan their digital footprint to evaluate if private information was exposed. New Auto-Cookie Block empowers users to manage their privacy with ease by preventing the collection of personal information through tracking cookies without requiring manual opt-outs.

Web browsers are the doorway to internet activity and often the weakest link for consumers looking to protect their online privacy. Over the last five years, the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 3.79 million complaints for a wide array of internet scams resulting in $37.4 billion in losses.

Yet individuals readily give up a host of private information online that could give hackers and identity thieves exactly what they want – birthdays (59%), credit card data stored on websites (51%), and even personal information about their children (45%). The new Browser Guard features aim to make safeguarding privacy easier and more seamlessly integrated into online activities than ever before.

“The interconnectivity of our lives is starkly highlighted when a data breach occurs,” said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. “We see patterns of password reuse, targeted phishing, and a wealth of personally identifiable information falling into the hands of cybercriminals. Breach Alert warns users about potential data exposure on compromised websites, prompting them to reconsider sharing personal information. By revealing details of past data breaches, users are empowered to make informed decisions. Our auto-cookie blocking feature adds another layer of privacy by preventing unwanted tracking from the start.”

Browser Guard updates

Malwarebytes Browser Guard has a simple and streamlined user interface designed to protect against a variety of threats including ad trackers, malicious sites, web trojans, scam/phishing links, PUPs, and malware. Recent updates include: