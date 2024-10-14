CIOs want a platform that combines AI, networking, and security

While AI has captured the attention of the technology industry, the majority of CIOs and senior IT leaders are primarily focused on the convergence of networking and security, according to Extreme Networks.

The survey, fielded in July and August 2024, polled 200 CIOs and senior IT leaders across a variety of vertical markets and found that CIOs stack ranked their top three IT priorities for the second half of 2024 as 1) securing their enterprise network, 2) integrating network and security and 3) evaluating and deploying AI across their organization.

In fact, 88% of respondents said they desire a single integrated platform for networking, AI and security, reflecting increased industry demand for platformization, a robust integration ecosystem and a streamlined user experience.

Network bandwidth issues affect nearly half of AI implementations

34% of CIOs ranked securing the network as their number one priority, while 22% of respondents ranked integrating networking and security as their second biggest priority. 57% ranked protecting the network against potential threats as one of their top three challenges.

55% said built-in security was one of their top three requirements when selecting a networking vendor. 96% agree the network is the foundation of a robust cybersecurity and risk management strategy – making it clear that point security solutions bolted on as an afterthought are not ideal.

Though most organizations are prioritizing AI implementation, several factors, including network bandwidth, employee readiness and security concerns, are common barriers to success.

84% have started to integrate AI into their tech stack; 40% cite that their biggest concern with AI is keeping data secure. During AI implementation, 49% of respondents encountered network bandwidth challenges and 30% said they lacked proper guidance and training for employees.

32% said they had not yet seen significant ROI from AI investments nor efficiency improvements post-implementation.

More organizations are transitioning their network to the cloud to help streamline IT efficiency and lower TCO with 36% of respondents listing a seamless transition to cloud networking as one of their top three priorities.

In tandem, there is a growing trend toward platformization, reflecting the need for a unified and scalable solution that can integrate multiple embedded components within a single, manageable user experience. CIOs overwhelmingly desire a single platform to incorporate GenAI and security into their network operations.

Companies are prioritizing sustainable practices

88% said they would prefer a single integrated platform for networking, AI and security. 86% of respondents are planning network upgrades within the next 18 months, with a significant focus on adopting cloud-based solutions that are highly available, easy-to-use and can support AI and other emerging technologies.

55% emphasized the importance of integrating from a vast ecosystem of networking and security solutions, indicating a clear demand for unified platforms.

In terms of ranking the most important features of a cloud networking platform, 58% of respondents said they want a cloud networking platform that integrates AI and security; 55% cited the option of a Network Infrastructure as a Service model (NIaaS); and 45% ranked security within their top three priorities.

The proliferation of AI, IoT and other factors like hybrid work have introduced a host of new responsibilities and concerns for IT teams, exacerbating the need for simple management solutions.

58% said managing and securing new devices being added to the network was one of their top three complexities. 50% of respondents highlight expanding IT responsibilities as a top challenge. 52% of respondents also said one of their top network challenges was ensuring integration and interoperability with emerging technology.

Companies are increasingly prioritizing sustainable practices, and those responsibilities are shared by the IT team as technologies like AI use more energy. 88% agreed that the IT department has a responsibility to recommend technology that helps mitigate the company’s carbon footprint. 82% said their company has sustainability initiatives and goals tied to the IT department.

“In an era where AI, security and networking are increasingly intertwined, CIOs and IT leaders face a clear mandate: they need to prioritize investments that unify components and capabilities for their teams. This is another reason for the trend toward platformization and the increasing desire to integrate solutions into a single platform that is easy to use and deploy, is fully assembled and integrated out of the box and delivers exponential value through the continuous addition of new embedded capabilities and applications,” said Nabil Bukhari, Chief Product and Technology Officer and GM of Subscription Business, Extreme Networks.

“Organizations that embrace the network as the foundation of their platformization strategy have the unprecedented opportunity to harness AI and security to deliver significant value to the rest of their organization,” concluded Bukhari.