Ridge Security delivers enhanced capabilities for web application security

Ridge Security released RidgeBot 5.0, a substantial upgrade to its automated penetration testing platform. This release introduces AI-driven Web API testing, expanded vulnerability management integrations, and an upgraded operating system.

RidgeBot 5.0 is an automated penetration testing platform to support HTTP-based API testing, a critical feature in today’s security landscape. This capability allows RidgeBot to perform Web API penetration testing, detecting and validating vulnerabilities such as OWASP API security Top 10 risks, Broken Authentication, hidden API paths, and other potential threats. This new functionality also helps organizations prevent issues such as horizontal privilege escalation and improves the overall effectiveness of testing.

“APIs have become a significant security concern due to their growing use in modern software development, especially in web and mobile applications,” said Lydia Zhang, President of Ridge Security. “With RidgeBot 5.0, we’re pioneering the addition of Web API testing capabilities to our automated penetration platform, helping to prevent attacks targeting these critical paths. This release empowers our customers to protect their applications more effectively and stay ahead of emerging threats.”

RidgeBot 5.0 extends its integration capabilities to include the three most popular Vulnerability Management (VM) systems. This integration enables RidgeBot to validate vulnerability findings from all major VM providers, offering users clearer prioritization for remediation efforts and more streamlined vulnerability management processes.

RidgeBot 5.0 represents a significant step forward in automated penetration testing, delivering enhanced capabilities for web application security and deeper vulnerability validation. Request a demo today to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain a robust security posture.