Ataccama announced Ataccama ONE v15.3, an update to its data management platform that significantly increases the ROI for customers.

Ataccama ONE v15.3 empowers data teams to monitor, manage, and utilize data to enhance security and compliance and expand their customer value and footprint.

“Data leaders are focused on maximizing the power of quality data to boost productivity and support better decision-making across their enterprises. With v15.3, we focused on delivering the tools and functionality our users need to deliver clean data that can generate reliable insights and establish a culture of data trust throughout the business,” said Jessie Smith, VP of Data Quality at Ataccama. “In this release, we’ve focused on what our customers want and what will help them solve real data challenges and automate data tasks for increased efficiency.”

Key highlights of Ataccama ONE v15.3

This latest version delivers powerful new capabilities and enhancements designed to boost productivity, strengthen security and empower users to derive greater business value from their data assets:

1. Better productivity and accuracy with AI generation of test data: Ataccama is continually expanding its ONE AI capabilities within the Ataccama ONE platform to assist teams with faster, accurate data processing. With a click of a button, users can use AI to generate test data which covers more edge cases, improving the completeness of rules and saving time for end users.

2. Enhanced data security to facilitate compliance: enterprise data security is critical for regulatory compliance and reputation management. The 2024 Forrester Research Total Economic Impact Study for Ataccama found $1.3 million worth of value is derived from risk mitigation and avoidance of fines associated with compliance.

Protect at-risk data quickly and confidently : enhanced functionality to ensure high quality and trustworthy data to enable organizations to protect sensitive and PII data by managing access and applying appropriate security controls.

: enhanced functionality to ensure high quality and trustworthy data to enable organizations to protect sensitive and PII data by managing access and applying appropriate security controls. Automated data hiding : Ataccama ONE now provides automatic data hiding to prevent misuse, unauthorized access and data leakage or breaches, so data samples are only available to relevant users.

: Ataccama ONE now provides automatic data hiding to prevent misuse, unauthorized access and data leakage or breaches, so data samples are only available to relevant users. Centralized credential management: as an extension of existing integration with Microsoft Azure Key Vault, data teams can now connect their HashiCorp directly. This streamlines management and removes the need to share the credentials with other services.

3. Monitoring data quality at scale for efficiency and trust in data: Ataccama ONE v15.3 provides accurate and cost-effective processing performance for even the heaviest data processing cases. This ensures users have the most up-to-date and accurate data to work from at all times, helping them move business initiatives forward successfully.

Faster processing with data slicing : data teams can now run data quality monitoring on the latest increment of large data sets, with slices created based on time range, with monitoring run on a scheduled basis. Processing is faster with the smaller portion of data, reducing the consumption of computation resources and licensing costs.

: data teams can now run data quality monitoring on the latest increment of large data sets, with slices created based on time range, with monitoring run on a scheduled basis. Processing is faster with the smaller portion of data, reducing the consumption of computation resources and licensing costs. Assured data quality: accelerate data quality rule creation with AI-generated test data, and streamline rule application with intelligent suggestions and auto-hiding of non-matching rules. This allows rules to be applied faster and reduces unintentional human error, adding to data quality assurance.

Ataccama ONE v15.3 is available now.