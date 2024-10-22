Packet Capture cStor 200S enables organizations to capture, analyze, and optimize network traffic

cPacket Networks launched Packet Capture cStor 200S, the latest addition to its Packet Capture and analytics portfolio. Engineered to meet the escalating demands of enterprise data centers, high-frequency trading platforms, and mission-critical networks, the Packet Capture cStor 200S delivers 200Gbps concurrent packet capture, indexing, and analytics, ensuring security and performance for cPacket customers.

While competitors struggle to operate at 100Gbps, the cStor 200S breaks through these limitations, setting a new bar for high-performance packet capture, ensuring every packet is captured, indexed, analyzed, and stored at line-rate.

“The cStor 200S delivers double the performance of its competitors while maintaining cPacket’s hallmark reliability and storage density,” said Mark Grodzinsky, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at cPacket Networks Inc. “As networks grow more complex, the need for precise, high-performance packet capture and analytics has never been greater. The cStor 200S is purpose-built to empower our customers with the real-time data they need to make informed decisions, reduce downtime, and optimize their operations with AI-driven insights.”

Industry analysts are taking notice of the new requirements in the market:

“We anticipate that large enterprises will continue upgrading their data center networks from 100 Gbps to 400 Gbps in the coming years, while building additional infrastructure to support the growing demands of AI workloads. This creates an increasing need for packet capture technology that matches the speed, accuracy, and performance requirements of this high-performance environment,” said Sameh Boujelbene, VP of Ethernet Switch Data Center market research at Dell’Oro Group. “The cStor 200S helps address these changes in market requirements.”

Key Features of the Packet Capture cStor 200S

True 200Gbps concurrent capture-to-disk and analytics for unparalleled observability and security monitoring in mission critical enterprise networks.

for unparalleled observability and security monitoring in mission critical enterprise networks. Solid State Drives (SSD) are leveraged for their speed and reliability, ensuring that captured data is quickly and securely stored, including with self-encrypting drives.

are leveraged for their speed and reliability, ensuring that captured data is quickly and securely stored, including with self-encrypting drives. Line-rate indexing at 200Gbps enabling retrieval times of exactly the right packets to reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR).

enabling retrieval times of exactly the right packets to reduce mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR). Seamless scalability to adapt to growing enterprise needs, particularly as organizations transition to 100G and 400G networks.

Use case: Electronic trading environments

In electronic trading, nanoseconds matter. Speed, accuracy, and the ability to perform line-rate analytics on network traffic are critical to ensuring a competitive edge. The cStor 200S is designed to support these high-performance environments by capturing and indexing every packet at line-rate.

With nanosecond accuracy and integrated analytics, it provides instant observability into network health, enabling trading firms to troubleshoot latency spikes, optimize market data feed delivery, and ensure security and compliance. For electronic trading environments, where the difference between success and failure can be measured in nanoseconds, the cStor 200S is an indispensable tool.

The cStor 200S expands cPacket’s robust Packet Capture and Analytics portfolio, which delivers high-performance solutions for both cloud and on-premises environments. With support now extending from 10Gbps to 200Gbps, the cStor 200S enables organizations to capture, analyze, and optimize network traffic at unprecedented speeds.

The cStor 200S is currently deployed at customer sites and will be generally available later this year. It supports industries such as financial services, technology, healthcare, and government, where high-performance network observability and security is critical.