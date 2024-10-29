Corero CORE turns isolated security events into actionable intelligence

Corero Network Security launched a new cloud-based availability protection platform, CORE.

CORE by Corero Network Security is a cloud-based availability protection platform designed to seamlessly enhance a company’s existing security infrastructure. It delivers advanced defense, leveraging existing infrastructure, offering flexibility and cost-efficiency to keep an organization secure and agile.

Corero CORE leverages comprehensive data lake(s) by gathering feeds from multiple sources across a network and generating AI/ML-assisted insights, turning isolated security events into actionable intelligence. This enables smarter coordination across a customer’s network, making their ecosystem more resilient against threats to service availability.

Vendor-agnostic and highly adaptive, Corero CORE effortlessly integrates with third-party tools and existing infrastructure. In its initial release, CORE will deliver advanced capabilities — real-time rich traffic analytics, threat intelligence, application layer protection, and anti-bot DDoS defense — ensuring services are available and secure.

Corero CORE marks the company’s first expansion beyond DDoS, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of current and new customers. The launch strengthens Corero’s position as a true innovator in service availability protection.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this platform to market, expanding our capabilities and helping customers optimize their security investments,” said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. “This platform delivers the adaptive and advanced solutions today’s businesses need, along with the peace of mind that comes with comprehensive protection. This will simultaneously allow us to penetrate our targeted addressable market more effectively while at the same time giving our competitors’ customers a compelling choice with the Corero Network Security solution.”

Designed as a SaaS platform for ultimate flexibility, Corero CORE bridges visibility and protection gaps without adding complexity. It optimizes security investments and offers peace of mind with a subscription-based model that reduces vendor lock-in. Ideal for businesses seeking enhanced availability and traffic visibility, Corero CORE allows organizations to stay ahead of threats and maximize their network’s potential — all without additional hardware.