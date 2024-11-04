Cybersecurity in crisis: Are we ready for what’s coming?
In this Help Net Security video, James Edgar, CISO at Corpay, reveals insights into cybersecurity health, concerns, challenges, and other considerations for building a solid defense program.
Key insights revealed in Corpay’s 2024 State of Business Cybersecurity Report:
- 67% of respondents blame lack of capital resources for preventing companies from reaching their desired level of cyber protection.
- 61% of respondents plan to test or implement AI tools for cybersecurity purposes in the next 12 months.
- 90% of respondents are very or somewhat concerned that cyber attacks, including deepfakes/misinformation, will impact the presidential election’s outcome.