Deepfakes: What they are and how to spot them

The term “deepfake” is used for photo, video or audio content that has been manipulated to make it seem that the subject is doing or saying something they never did or said. This content is created by using AI and machine learning techniques.

Some deepfakes are obvious and we can detect them with the naked eye by looking for inconsistencies. With increased sophistication of deepfake technology, though, deepfake detection technologies had to be and have been developed in recent years.

Deepfakes pose a threat to the public, national security, law enforcement, financial, and societal domains.

This Help Net Security video brings attention to what deepfakes are, how to spot them, and what steps you can take to protect yourself from them.