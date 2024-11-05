BigID DSPM Starter App enhances data security posture for Snowflake customers

BigID launched Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Starter App, built natively in Snowflake and using the Snowflake Native App Framework. BigID’s DSPM Starter App will be available via Snowflake Marketplace and provide rapid data discovery and classification assessment natively in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

As data environments grow more complex, with fragmented sources, rising breaches, and increasing demands for AI governance, organizations are under greater pressure to safeguard their sensitive data. BigID DSPM Starter App addresses these challenges by seamlessly integrating with Snowflake, offering a rapid data assessment that delivers immediate visibility into sensitive information. This integration not only strengthens security but also delivers key insights into the sensitive data housed within Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, all while ensuring it remains within the organization’s control.

BigID and Snowflake are working together to mobilize the world’s data with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, helping customers improve data security posture and operational efficiency. The BigID DSPM Starter App provides data discovery and classification capabilities with over 250+ classifiers, allowing organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into their sensitive data in Snowflake and associated risks without complex integrations or additional infrastructure.

“BigID stands alone as the only DSPM that can deliver full visibility into all of your sensitive data in Snowflake, allowing organizations the ability to not just scan data but label, manage access, and eliminate risk,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. “BigID is excited to offer Snowflake customers an easy way to get started with using BigID’s DSPM data visibility and control of sensitive information in Snowflake. In a world where data security is more critical than ever, not all DSPMs are created equal and BigID continues to set the standard.”

“Building a Snowflake Native App can be transformative for many businesses as they pursue innovation in data security,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances, Snowflake. “As Snowflake continues to make strides to mobilize the world’s data, partners like BigID can give our customers greater flexibility around how they discover, classify, and secure sensitive information across their Snowflake environment, and use it to make more data-driven decisions.”

The Snowflake Native App Framework enables developers to build applications using Snowflake’s core functionalities, distribute them globally on Snowflake Marketplace, and deploy them within a customer’s Snowflake account.