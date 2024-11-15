Bitsight acquires Cybersixgill to help organizations manage cyber exposure

Bitsight announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cybersixgill, a global cyber threat intelligence (CTI) data provider.

Together, Bitsight and Cybersixgill will provide visibility into an organization’s external attack surface, supply chain, and the threats targeting it. As a result, security leaders can proactively identify, prioritize, and mitigate risk across their first and third party environments.

With cyber attacks on the rise, CTI data is increasingly vital. However, applying threat intelligence findings to one’s own attack surface – or that of their supply chain – can be extremely complex, costly, and time consuming. The combination of Bitsight and Cybersixgill will give security leaders highly relevant threat insights in the context of their unique digital landscape. Bitsight’s powerful asset mapping capabilities, alongside the real-time threat insights of Cybersixgill, will help security leaders rapidly pinpoint emerging threats within a single, unified solution.

“The acquisition of Cybersixgill is a major step forward in our product vision, enabling us to deliver insight into risk and threat exposure across an organization’s extended attack surface,” said Steve Harvey, CEO of Bitsight.

“With the integration of Cybersixgill’s team and technology, we can deliver even deeper insights to Bitsight customers about the targeted threats unique to their infrastructure. We’re committed to investing in Cybersixgill’s products and will continue to drive innovation to bring even greater value to customers. Together, we’re unlocking a new level of cyber risk management, empowering organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats,” added Harvey.

Cybersixgill covertly extracts data in real-time from a wide range of sources, including deep and dark web forums and markets, invite-only messaging groups, code repositories, paste sites, and clear web platforms. Its new Cybersixgill IQ uses generative AI to translate the company’s comprehensive collection of real-time CTI data into easy-to-understand insights, analysis, reporting and 24/7 assistance.

Cybersixgill’s threat intelligence data will not only enrich Bitsight’s comprehensive External Attack Surface Management and Continuous Third Party Monitoring offerings, but will unlock new threat intelligence use cases for Bitsight customers. This includes threat hunting and adversary intelligence, broad industry reporting, and vulnerability intelligence. Additionally, Bitsight plans to apply Cybersixgill’s gen AI models to its vast collection of cyber security exposure data, mapped to millions of companies globally, to deliver additional value for customers.

“We’ve long admired Bitsight’s vision and leadership in helping organizations manage cyber exposure and understand risks in their supply chain,” said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. “By joining forces with Bitsight, we’ll be able to enhance and expand the reach of our threat intelligence solutions and give our customers access to an even more comprehensive set of cyber risk analytics, including Bitsight’s rich vendor risk insights. With increased investment and innovation, we will continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the evolving world of cyber defense.”

Cybersixgill serves global enterprises across multiple sectors, including Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, government agencies, law enforcement, and more. Headquartered in Israel, the company currently has more than 80 employees globally. As part of the transaction, Bitsight is committed to retaining Cybersixgill’s presence in Israel.

Cybersixgill was advised in the deal by Piper Sandler & Co.