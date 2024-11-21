HiddenLayer Automated Red Teaming prevents malicious manipulation of AI models

HiddenLayer launched Automated Red Teaming solution for artificial intelligence, a transformative tool that enables security teams to rapidly and thoroughly assess generative AI system vulnerabilities.

The addition of this new product extends HiddenLayer’s AISec platform capabilities to include Automated Red Teaming, Model Scanning, and GenAI Detection & Response – all under one platform. This innovative solution provides fast, reliable protection for AI deployments, helping businesses safeguard sensitive data and intellectual property, and prevent malicious manipulation of AI models.

“Security teams are racing to build AI security solutions, knowing that AI will be necessary to stay competitive. Our Automated Red Teaming solution reflects our commitment to equipping security teams with efficient, powerful tools to address AI-specific threats swiftly. This allows businesses to confidently harness AI’s potential, knowing they are protected against emerging risks,” said Mike Bruchanski, CPO.

With the rapid rollout of AI technology across industries, new attack surfaces have emerged, requiring an evolution in security strategies. HiddenLayer’s Automated Red Teaming solution offers security teams a way to test AI systems for vulnerabilities through simulated, expert-level attacks.

It handles routine but essential checks to provide a consistent layer of defense. Developed with HiddenLayer’s AI security expertise, it enables comprehensive testing with minimal overhead, allowing seamless integration into the pre-launch testing process.

HiddenLayer’s Automated Red Teaming solution empowers security teams to strengthen AI defenses with immediate readiness. Its cost-effectiveness and compliance support, with regulatory-aligned documentation, ensure comprehensive AI security that meets modern risk management needs.