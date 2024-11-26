CampusGuard announced CampusGuard Central, its dynamic customer compliance portal. CampusGuard Central empowers organizations to manage PCI DSS compliance across their enterprise with a single, user-friendly tool.

Central’s latest release includes the following enhancements:

Updated user interface: Hide or expand the left navigation bar Collapsible group headers on the dashboard Expand the view to full screen Resize and/or filter data tables



Full support for PCI DSS v4.0

Customers can define an unlimited number of Custom Fields

Centralized button hub for quick access to common functions

Two-factor authentication via email or mobile

SAQ summaries (aka Rollups) now have their own section

The application returns the user to where they left off within their incomplete SAQ

Ability to upload multiple documents into the Document Locker at the same time

“Our customers are our greatest source of feedback and inspiration; we listen to them,” said Judi Seguy, Director of Operations. “Since our major update in 2023, the Development Team has worked especially hard to deliver major infrastructure upgrades to Central, bringing noticeable performance boosts and an updated, more intuitive user interface. We’re thrilled to share these upgrades with you, and we think you’ll love the enhanced experience.”

CampusGuard Central simplifies managing PCI DSS compliance status and empowers organizations to strategize and prioritize the next steps for achieving and maintaining compliance.