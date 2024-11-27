Supply chain managers underestimate cybersecurity risks in warehouses

32% of warehouse respondents report that social engineering is one of the most-used entry points in warehouse cyberattacks – tied with software vulnerabilities (32%) and followed by devices (19%), according to Ivanti.

Cyberattacks on warehouses threaten supply chain stability

As the backbone of the supply chain, a cyberattack on a warehouse can result in major consequences such as significant operational downtime, damage to a company’s reputation and financial losses.

Given the vast amount of data warehouses possess, hackers may also obtain access to sensitive customer information, impacting trust and loyalty. Despite these risks, according to supply chain managers, cybersecurity is a top concern for only 58% of warehouses, while 13% do not view it as a concern at all.

“The supply chain industry has been slow to adapt to the evolving cybersecurity landscape. With the rise of warehouse modernization, the proliferation of IoT devices and the growing rate of cybercriminals targeting this industry, the risk of damaging cyberattacks has significantly increased. Without adaptation, the supply chain industry won’t have the resilience needed to address these threats,” said Daren Goeson, SVP Product Management, Unified Endpoint Management at Ivanti. “Warehouse and supply chain managers must adopt a multilayered approach, utilizing advanced training and unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions to help mitigate or prevent human error.”

Warehouse workers lack cybersecurity training

54% of office workers were unaware that advanced AI could impersonate anyone’s voice. This knowledge gap creates a clear pathway for threat actors.

The survey indicates that 59% of workers have received cybersecurity training; of those, 86% feel responsible for keeping the warehouse secure from cyberattacks, and 90% proactively practice cyber hygiene in the warehouse to prevent cyberattacks. While this is reassuring, warehouse and supply chain managers must leverage a multilayered approach for cyberattacks to keep pace with AI-powered threats. Plus, of course, this statistic leaves 41% of workers with no cybersecurity training.

The top budget priorities for supply chain managers are sourcing and procurement (41%), workforce productivity (40%), automation technologies (39%), and lowering operating costs (39%).

However, none of these priorities will function properly in the event of a significant cyberattack. This emphasizes the urgent need for supply chain managers to prioritize cybersecurity in their overall strategies.

Warehouse workers are drawn to modern warehouses equipped with robots and AI that can automate mundane tasks and help them achieve KPI targets efficiently.

While only 39% of managers recognize the significant impact of new technology and modern devices on recruiting and retaining employees, 94% supply chain workers who use technology like automation, AMRs and AI believe that these tools enhance their productivity and efficiency. Additionally, 35% view robotic automation as a promising solution to address worker shortages in warehouses.

Ivanti conducted a survey in 2024, with 800 supply chain professionals from multiple countries, including the US, UK, France and Germany. Respondents had to work in a supply chain, manufacturing and/or warehouse setting.