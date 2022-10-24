Social engineering attacks anybody could fall victim to

Social engineering – also known as human hacking – is an expression that encompasses a number of methods and vectors attackers use to manipulate targets into giving away or providing access to sensitive information, or generally performing actions that are against their best interest.

To effectively perform social engineering attacks, attackers exploit vulnerabilities in how humans react to specific situations.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that the overwhelming majority of humans have exploitable traits (to a lesser or higher degree), which means that anybody and everybody can be manipulated by social engineers.

This Help Net Security video talks about what social engineering is, how can it be performed, and how can you fight against it.

If you’re interested in getting more information about how can you protect your organization, watch our recently published video 3 ways enterprises can mitigate social engineering risks.