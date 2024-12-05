Tenable Patch Management prevents problematic updates

Tenable released Tenable Patch Management, an autonomous patch solution built to close vulnerability exposures in a unified solution.

A strategic partnership and integration with Adaptiva provides the foundation of the solution.

Vulnerability remediation remains a critical challenge as identifying, testing and installing the countless patches released every day is cumbersome. A recent Tenable report found that only 11% of organizations say they are efficient at vulnerability remediation. The result is that organizations are exposed for long periods of time, as attackers’ average time-to-exploitation has shrunk from 32 days to five.

Tenable Patch Management addresses these issues head on. The integrated solution pairs autonomous patch functionality from Adaptiva with Tenable’s leading vulnerability coverage, built-in prioritization, threat intelligence and real-time insight to empower organizations to close the loop on vulnerability exposure through automated correlation of vulnerabilities to available patches.

With Tenable Patch Management organizations shorten the time from discovery to remediation by knowing the most impactful vulnerabilities across their environments, exposing priority gaps and taking rapid, decisive action to close critical exposures.

Tenable Patch Management mobilizes teams to take action against vulnerabilities with full control to determine when, how and where a patch is deployed. Organizations can autonomously patch with confidence, with customizable controls and automatic patch testing that blocks problematic updates from going out.

“Tenable’s approach to patch management keeps security teams in the driver’s seat,” said Shai Morag, CPO, Tenable. “Organizations can accurately remediate exposures, streamlining the time from discovery to remediation all while in full control. The combined power of Tenable’s market-leading identification and prioritization and Adaptiva’s innovative autonomous patch functionality enables enterprises of all sizes to close the gap between security and IT and free up team resources to focus on the threats that matter most to their business.”

Available as an add on in Tenable One, Tenable Vulnerability Management, Tenable Security Center and Tenable Enclave Security, Tenable Patch Management includes: