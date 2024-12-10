SecureAuth protects sensitive information with biometric continuous identity assurance

SecureAuth is releasing biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA). This ability is designed to safeguard a company’s sensitive information for the duration of a user’s session — providing additional protection from emerging threats in today’s hybrid and remote work environments.

“Not having biometric continuous identity assurance after the initial login authentication creates a critical vulnerability,” said SecureAuth CEO Joseph Dhanapal. “The rest of the session remains unprotected, leaving organizations exposed to unauthorized access and malicious actions. Our offering solves this problem with an innovative approach.”

According to a 2023 report by endpoint to cloud security company Lookout, of 3,000 remote and hybrid workers surveyed: “90% access corporate networks from areas other than their home, with an average of five different locations — this introduces security risks as company data could be exposed across multiple networks not monitored by IT.”

Dhanapal says their technology will also help ensure only the authenticated individual can access and view sensitive content, blocking unauthorized visibility from shoulder surfers, captured photos, screengrabs, or downloads. Should any of those occur, the session will lock and the company will be alerted.

He likens it unto everyday practices — like leaving a device unlocked or unattended, which can compromise sensitive customer information.

“This offering demonstrates our commitment to innovation beyond the traditional friction-filled, multi-factor authentication as the gold standard in identity verification. Our biometric continuous identity assurance augments our risk-based MFA by securing the entire session,” said Dhanapal.

“Even companies adhering to privacy regulations face risks when best practices aren’t consistently applied, leading to potential data breaches and reputational harm,” said Dhanapal. “Human behavior continues to be a significant security risk.”

According to SecureAuth CRO Tom Smith, these expanded capabilities strengthen SecureAuth’s competitiveness in sectors with high security needs, especially legal services, call centers and regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, defense contracting, and more.

SecureAuth’s acquisition of SessionGuardian and their BCIA capability gives SecureAuth the opportunity to further enhance their identity and access management portfolio.