CyTwist’s detection engine combats AI-generated malware

CyTwist launches its patented detection engine to combat the insidious rise of AI-generated malware.

Enhancing an organization’s existing security stack, CyTwist’s solution profiles threat actors using field-proven counterintelligence methodologies and hyper-targeted probability algorithms, resulting in detection of a suspected attack within minutes.

Validated by a red team live attack simulation with a prominent telecoms provider, mirrored on the September 2024 attack against French government agencies and private companies, CyTwist’s platform’s results are unambiguous – successfully identifying and detecting the attack within a few minutes, enabling subsequent investigation and mitigation.

During the simulated attack, just like the French encounter, it was based on, AI-engineered malware employed advanced techniques and encryption to elude signature-based and rule-driven tools. CyTwist’s engine detected the malicious activity by analyzing suspicious code behaviors, effectively countering the AI-assisted evasion tactics.

Cybercriminals are already leaning heavily on AI to improve attack potency and sophistication, with AI phishing and social engineering campaigns as well as highly adaptable malware with meticulously structured code and custom encryption which can sidestep conventional defences, posing serious challenges for organizations.

In the near future it looks to be even more embedded, with 89% of IT security teams believing AI-augmented cyber threats will have a significant impact on their organization within the next two years. The global cost of cyber-attacks on businesses and individuals is increasing by 15% every year, exacerbated in no small part by AI. CyTwist’s solution is designed to combat the acceleration in sophistication of AI-driven cyberattacks.

With its advanced engines detecting malicious behavior at a much earlier point in the attack cycle, CyTwist’s engine can identify and stop invaders before they can progress. In addition, CyTwist’s solution is agentless, it connects to existing EDRs and SIEMs and immediately detects new types of malware without the need to scan the file, enabling CyTwist to detect what other tools can’t.

“The use of AI in cyberattacks is reshaping the threat landscape, enabling attackers to operate elusively and at speed, capable of gliding past traditional security solutions that rely on signatures and rules. This is where CyTwist can make a real difference,” said Eran Orzel, CEO at CyTwist. “Our patented detection engine is specifically engineered to address these challenges, as demonstrated by the results of our red team simulation where we successfully intercepted AI-generated malware that evaded the EDR solution entirely. With the proliferation of AI, there is a lower threshold to create highly effective cyberattacks, and therefore an urgent need for technology like ours to provide a powerful counter.”

“We were impressed by CyTwist’s capability of detecting a sophisticated, AI-generated malware that our EDR had failed to pick up. CyTwist provided the critical insights we needed to detect the attack in time, adding a valuable security layer against AI-generated threats and highlighting the necessity for its technology in a market lacking in similar solutions,” said the head of incident response and AppSec at a large telecom operator overseeing the test.

CyTwist’s patented malware detection engine is specifically designed to recognize new types of malware, enhancing traditional EDR and XDR systems. By focusing on identifying unknown threats through attacker behavior profiles, its pioneering probability algorithms detects telltale signs of AI-generated malware, such as unusual code structures and non-standard progression.