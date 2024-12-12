Jetico Search locates and manages sensitive data

Jetico launches Search, a PII and sensitive data discovery tool integrated with BCWipe to locate and securely erase files beyond forensic recovery.

Addressing the growing demand for effective solutions in data protection, Search integrates discovery capabilities with Jetico’s renowned BCWipe software, delivering unified platform to locate and securely erase files beyond forensic recovery.

Search empowers administrators to identify sensitive information across their entire network and safely manage it, simplifying data spill response and ensuring compliance with regulations like PCI, GDPR and NIS2.

“Search is more than a tool, it’s a solution to one of the most pressing data security challenges organizations face today,” explains Hannaleena Pojanluoma, Jetico CEO.

“As storage media grows larger and data copies expand – whether as backup files, temporary folders or recovery points – identifying all instances of sensitive information has become increasingly complex. With BCWipe’s new Search feature, we are addressing this difficult challenge. In just a few clicks, administrators can set advanced search parameters to locate and manage files containing specific data, no matter where they reside. This ensures organizations can find, protect and securely erase sensitive information with confidence,” added Pojanluoma.

BCWipe Search, available in the enterprise edition of BCWipe that includes central management, scans all computers connected to a network using customizable filters, pre-set templates and advanced methods like file hashes to efficiently locate and manage sensitive data. Key features include:

Comprehensive Network-Wide Searches : Go beyond individual devices to locate PII and sensitive data stored across your organization’s endpoints, including files in temporary or backup locations.

: Go beyond individual devices to locate PII and sensitive data stored across your organization’s endpoints, including files in temporary or backup locations. Intelligent identification : Identify PII using pre-set features tailored to detect data formats like ID numbers, credit card information, patient records and tax data. This capability enables administrators to locate all documents containing specific data formats and take additional actions, such as applying policies or exporting a list for encryption.

: Identify PII using pre-set features tailored to detect data formats like ID numbers, credit card information, patient records and tax data. This capability enables administrators to locate all documents containing specific data formats and take additional actions, such as applying policies or exporting a list for encryption. Deep data analysis Locate sensitive information stored in compressed files, archives and images, including scanned documents.

Locate sensitive information stored in compressed files, archives and images, including scanned documents. Data spill management : Simplify the identification and cleanup of data spills by efficiently locating sensitive files across your network. Review best practices on using BCWipe’s Search feature for data spills.

: Simplify the identification and cleanup of data spills by efficiently locating sensitive files across your network. Review best practices on using BCWipe’s Search feature for data spills. Enhanced compliance tools: Ensure alignment with data protection standards through built-in templates for secure PII handling.

Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense for over 20 years, BCWipe is Jetico’s solution for securely wiping files and eliminating data remanence beyond forensic recovery, including in response to classified data spills. BCWipe offers a range of powerful features, such as: