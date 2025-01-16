HarvestIQ.ai provides actionable insights for cybersecurity professionals

IT-Harvest launched HarvestIQ.ai, a platform featuring two AI assistants designed to redefine how professionals navigate the cybersecurity landscape.

The Analyst AI provides access to IT-Harvest’s comprehensive database of 4,070 cybersecurity vendors, offering users instant insights into market players, trends, and innovations.

Meanwhile, the Architect AI empowers users with tailored guidance on cybersecurity products, leveraging IT-Harvest’s in-depth analysis of over 11,300 products to help organizations make informed decisions about their cybersecurity strategies.

“HarvestIQ.ai is a game-changer for cybersecurity professionals. By combining our vast database with the power of AI, we’re equipping analysts, architects, and decision-makers with tools that provide instant, actionable insights,” said Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst at IT-Harvest. “Whether you’re evaluating vendors or designing a security architecture, HarvestIQ.ai ensures you’re making data-driven decisions.”

Key features:

Analyst assistant : Instant access to detailed information on 4,070 cybersecurity vendors through a familiar chat interface. A user holds a conversation with a powerful industry analyst with full vendor knowledge, including funding, security rating & health, headcount growth, and more.

: Instant access to detailed information on 4,070 cybersecurity vendors through a familiar chat interface. A user holds a conversation with a powerful industry analyst with full vendor knowledge, including funding, security rating & health, headcount growth, and more. Architect assistant : Expert guidance on 11,300 cybersecurity products to streamline decision-making. Hold a conversation with a product-oriented assistant with in-depth technical knowledge of all cybersecurity solutions, compliance frameworks, capabilities, and more.

: Expert guidance on 11,300 cybersecurity products to streamline decision-making. Hold a conversation with a product-oriented assistant with in-depth technical knowledge of all cybersecurity solutions, compliance frameworks, capabilities, and more. User-friendly platform

“At IT-Harvest, we understand the critical need for precision and speed in cybersecurity decision-making,” said Maximillian Schweizer, CTO. “HarvestIQ leverages the latest AI technology to deliver not just data, but actionable intelligence, enabling our users to stay ahead of evolving demands on their teams.”

Monthly subscriptions are priced at $179 for the Architect Assistant and $159 for the Analyst Assistant, making it an accessible solution for enterprises, cybersecurity professionals, and consultants alike. Trial users can sign up for free answers to ten questions a month.