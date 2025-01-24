New infosec products of the week: January 24, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bitsight, DataDome, DigitalOcean, Lookout, and XONA Systems.

Lookout Mobile Intelligence APIs identifies cross-platform attacks

Lookout Mobile Intelligence APIs give security teams visibility into what’s going on with their mobile fleet to protect against account compromise due to social engineering, potential data leaks due to vulnerable apps and device takeovers due to out of date operating systems.

DataDome DDoS Protect detects application layer-based threats

DDoS Protect provides always-on, full-stack protection that detects and mitigates application layer-based threats, including evasive and short-lived Layer 7 DDoS attacks, within milliseconds. The solution safeguards businesses against service downtime, wasted resources, and reputational damage resulting from DDoS attacks.

Xona Platform simplifies user access deployment

Xona Systems launched new Xona Platform. Designed to provide simple user access without allowing insecure user endpoints from connecting to critical assets, the platform is redefining how industries such as utilities, oil & gas, and manufacturing approach secure access for remote workers, 3rd parties, and onsite employees.

Bitsight Instant Insights accelerates vendor risk assessments

Bitsight unveiled Instant Insights, a new offering from the Bitsight IQ suite of AI-based capabilities. The new feature leverages generative AI to analyze and summarize security questionnaires and reports, allowing security and compliance teams to make faster, more informed risk decisions.

DigitalOcean Per-Bucket Access Keys boosts object storage security

With Per-Bucket Access Keys, administrators can assign read-only or read-write permissions for accessing specific buckets to the appropriate users and applications within their organization. This targeted approach strengthens organizational security, helping to ensure that users and applications only have access to the data they need.