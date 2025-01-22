DataDome DDoS Protect detects application layer-based threats

DataDome unveiled DDoS Protect, a cloud-based service designed to block distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack traffic at the edge before it overwhelms an organization’s infrastructure.

DDoS Protect provides always-on, full-stack protection that detects and mitigates application layer-based threats, including evasive and short-lived Layer 7 DDoS attacks, within milliseconds. The solution safeguards businesses against service downtime, wasted resources, and reputational damage resulting from DDoS attacks.

Layer 7 DDoS attacks are among the most challenging cybersecurity threats to address. These attacks operate at the application layer, targeting the very heart of web services with seemingly legitimate traffic that is difficult to distinguish from real user interactions. By leveraging millions of residential proxy IP addresses and sophisticated evasion techniques, attackers can easily bypass traditional defenses.

Even with content delivery network (CDN)-based security services in place, bot-driven DDoS attacks still make up over 20% of application traffic, according to DataDome Advanced Threat Research intelligence from more than 300 customers. This volume of traffic, when part of a targeted Layer 7 DDoS attack, can disrupt critical business services and force organizations to cover the costs of the malicious traffic overwhelming their infrastructure.

“Every organization will be targeted with a DDoS attack. The key challenge is maintaining resilience during the attack to prevent customer dissatisfaction and reputational damage caused by service disruptions, outages, or degraded experiences,” said Benjamin Fabre, CEO of DataDome. “With evolving attack tactics rendering existing network security controls ineffective against Layer 7 threats, we’re proud to introduce a solution our customers can depend on to shield them from these costly impacts.”

DataDome customers are already seeing the benefits of DDoS Protect. It is integrated directly into the DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform, combining DDoS protection, Layer 7 application-layer defenses, and bot management in a single, comprehensive solution. Key features of DDoS Protect include: