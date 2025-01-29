Cyberhaven for AI provides visibility into AI tool usage

Cyberhaven launched Cyberhaven for AI, a solution that enables enterprises to securely adopt generative AI while protecting sensitive corporate data.

The announcement comes as research reveals a 485% increase in corporate data being shared with AI tools, with over 73% of workplace AI usage happening through unsanctioned personal accounts.

“The rapid adoption of generative AI tools has created a new frontier of data security challenges for enterprises,” said Howard Ting, CEO of Cyberhaven. “While AI drives unprecedented productivity gains, the rise of ‘shadow AI’ – employees using personal AI accounts for work – puts sensitive corporate information at risk. Cyberhaven for AI gives organizations the visibility and control they need to embrace AI’s benefits while ensuring their intellectual property remains protected.”

Key capabilities of Cyberhaven for AI include:

Complete visibility into AI tool usage across the organization out of the box

Granular tracking of sensitive data flows to and from AI applications

Differentiation between corporate and personal AI accounts

Real-time prevention of data exfiltration to unauthorized AI tools

Detection and monitoring of AI-generated content usage within the organization

The launch follows Cyberhaven’s AI Adoption and Risk Report, which found that 27.4% of corporate data being shared with AI tools is sensitive information, including source code, customer data, and research and development materials. The report also revealed that certain industries, particularly technology and media companies, are seeing AI adoption rates as high as 23.6% among employees.

“Security teams are in a difficult position – they need to enable AI adoption to maintain competitiveness while preventing data leaks through unsanctioned AI tools,” said Nishant Doshi, Chief Product and Development Officer for Cyberhaven. “Our approach of tracking data lineage and providing granular visibility into AI usage addresses a critical gap in the market.”

Cyberhaven for AI is available now.