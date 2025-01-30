Oasis Scout empowers security teams to identify attacks on NHIs

Oasis Security unveiled Oasis Scout, an Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution designed specifically for NHIs, integrated with proprietary AuthPrint technology.

Available with Oasis NHI Security Cloud, Oasis Scout delivers high-fidelity threat detection and response capability for NHIs with attacker recognition powered by AuthPrint. AuthPrint technology matches malicious activity to known fingerprints of threat actors, providing reliable anomaly detection.

In tandem, the company introduced the Oasis NHI Threat Center, the first public threat intelligence database profiling malicious actors targeting NHIs.

Oasis Scout, powered by Oasis AuthPrint technology, revolutionizes threat and anomaly detection by continuously monitoring for attacks on NHIs and providing high-fidelity alerts with threat intelligence of perpetrators, thus enabling security teams to preemptively address attacks on NHIs before they escalate into breaches.

NHIs generate an overwhelming number of anomalies, with studies showing that 90% of alerts are either false positives or lack sufficient context for action (Ponemon Institute, 2023). AuthPrint technology leverages Oasis proprietary threat intelligence to not only identify malicious activities, but also accurately match them to known fingerprints of threat actors, thereby providing more accurate, reliable anomaly detection and drastically reducing alert fatigue.

“The advent of ITDR is a cornerstone of modern enterprise cybersecurity. Until now, a gap existed for NHI-specific solutions that effectively discern genuine threats from non-threatening ones.” said Yonit Glozshtein, Director of Product Management at Oasis Security.

“With the introduction of Oasis Scout and the Oasis NHI Threat Center, we are excited to bridge this gap by delivering sophisticated behavioral analysis with fingerprint detection that minimize false positives and by providing actionable intelligence directly linked to our comprehensive threat database,” added Glozshtein.

Oasis Scout’s advanced detection capabilities help prioritize anomalies based on their severity, facilitating rapid responses to high-risk threats, such as potential breaches through compromised credentials. The solution enhances visibility into suspicious activities across unregistered domains, unrecognized IP addresses, and unusual geolocations, thereby strengthening identity security.

The effectiveness of Oasis Scout has been demonstrated in diverse environments, including a recent incident where it detected and mitigated a targeted attack on a leading international service provider to the energy industry, successfully preventing significant damage.