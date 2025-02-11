Review: Inside Cyber Warfare, 3rd Edition

Inside Cyber Warfare, 3rd Edition by Jeffrey Caruso explores how nation-states, corporations, and hackers engage in digital warfare. It offers insights into the intersection of cybersecurity, geopolitics, and emerging technology.

About the author

Jeffrey Caruso is a globally recognized cybersecurity adviser, author, and researcher with nearly two decades of experience in cyber intelligence and national security. He has briefed agencies, and lectured at military institutions. A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Caruso is the creator of REDACT, the first global R&D database for assessing intellectual property risks, and the founder of Suits & Spooks, a forum for tackling complex national security challenges.

Inside Cyber Warfare

What sets this book is its approach to cyber threats, mainly its deep focus on AI’s role in cyber warfare, including how LLMs are being leveraged in attacks. The book also examines corporate accountability, shedding light on how cybersecurity vendors and private companies manage or fail to manage security vulnerabilities.

With a strong global perspective, it explores cyber conflicts, misinformation campaigns, and the legal complexities of cyber warfare across different regions. Beyond analysis, Caruso delivers actionable insights, blending technical expertise with policy recommendations and practical guidance, making it a good resource for decision-makers.

The author tackles high-profile incidents such as the 2015 Ukraine power grid attack and the increasing role of AI in cyber threats, including deepfakes, automated hacking, and large-scale misinformation campaigns. The book also examines cyber-physical attacks with kinetic consequences, demonstrating how digital intrusions can lead to real-world destruction, such as explosions and infrastructure sabotage.

Who is it for?

Inside Cyber Warfare, 3rd Edition, although a bit short, is a compelling read for a diverse audience. Cybersecurity pros will find analysis of cyber warfare strategies, vulnerabilities, and real-world attacks, while policymakers and legal experts can explore the book’s examination of regulations, cyber warfare laws, and corporate accountability.

General readers interested in cybersecurity, AI-driven threats, and the broader impact of cyber warfare on modern conflicts will find it both informative and thought-provoking.