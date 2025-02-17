The hidden risks of a broken data provisioning system
In this Help Net Security video, Bart Koek, Field CTO at Immuta, discusses their 2025 State of Data Security Report, highlighting emerging challenges for IT and data security leaders.
Key takeaways from the report:
- GenAI is causing significant change management challenges: 64% of data leaders say that their organization faces challenges in providing authorized users with timely and secure access to data.
- AI adoption amplifies security risks and complexities in compliance: 55% of respondents say that their data security strategy isn’t keeping pace with the evolution of AI.
- Despite persisting challenges, data leaders see improvement in reporting and addressing threats: 37% of respondents say it takes them at least a week to access data after requesting it, a decrease of 7% from 2024’s findings. Two-thirds feel that their ability to protect data has improved compared to a year ago.
- As data demands grow, leaders are struggling with the data security and access balance, which is limiting business impact: Seven out of 10 data leaders say that their data security budget has increased, but over half of respondents rate the impact of data access barriers on their organization’s ability to achieve business objectives at a 4 out of 5.