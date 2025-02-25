Netskope One Enterprise Browser enhancements secure access for unmanaged devices

Netskope announced enhancements to its Netskope One Enterprise Browser. By delivering Enterprise Browser fully integrated with the Netskope One platform’s Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities, Netskope enables organizations to increase productivity and streamline the security of how unmanaged devices and temporary workers connect to web sites, applications, and other resources.

Bring-your-own device (BYOD) policies and the temporary work requirements of contractors are two of many use cases that can create security risks for businesses based on access to data. Enterprise browser functionality that is well integrated with a full SSE offering means that organizations can count on data security not only when users interact with cloud and SaaS apps, but also to prevent data leakage both to apps and unmanaged endpoint devices, ensuring SSE adaptive policy controls are consistently applied.

“Enterprise browser functionality should be delivered as part of a unified data security solution,” said John Martin, CPO, Netskope. “At Netskope, our strategy has always been to enable modern data security using the broadest and deepest protection from a single, holistic platform. As we shared our continued expansion plans with security and networking leaders over the past year, it quickly became clear that enterprise browser capabilities are best when integrated at the architecture level, making use of full SSE data security and adaptive policy controls, not just as a product add-on.”

Netskope helps organizations modernize their businesses by converging critical security, network, and analytics services into a powerful, cost-efficient platform, Netskope One. By integrating Enterprise Browser with the full SSE capabilities of the Netskope One platform, organizations accelerate time-to-value and operational efficiency, especially with the ability to extend current SSE application control policies to unmanaged device users and temporary users such as contractors working as part of a merger & acquisition process.

Netskope One Enterprise Browser:

Enables seamless secure access for unmanaged devices and temporary workers to web sites and applications using a hardened, managed Chromium-based browser built by Netskope engineers

Integrates with enterprise identity providers for user authentication and context

Applies zero trust principles for adaptive access that leverages rich context from overall SSE policy controls

Prevents data leakage to apps and to unmanaged endpoints

Leverages high performance global access, thanks to the Netskope One platform’s underlying NewEdge network, which offers full compute at every global data center covering 75+ regions, 220+ countries and territories, and 200+ Localization Zones

Netskope One Enterprise Browser is available now and offered flexibly or as part of SSE subscription packages.