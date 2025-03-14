New infosec products of the week: March 14, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Alloy, Detectify, Pondurance, and SimSpace.

SimSpace Stack Optimizer allows organizations to measure their security technologies

Stack Optimizer is designed to help organizations make informed, strategic decisions about their security investments. By validating security controls, streamlining security operations, and optimizing technology performance, organizations can improve detection accuracy, reduce response times, and maximize security ROI.

Pondurance Platform 2.0 identifies data breach risks

Pondurance Platform 2.0 provides the foundation for Pondurance’s risk-based MDR service specifically designed to eliminate breach risks. The core of this new platform is the technology that integrates with EDR tools and feeds from network, identity, cloud, and applications sources in order to analyze this telemetry information, bubble up the highest-risk threats that have been detected, and triage and take action, if necessary.

Detectify Alfred helps security teams collect threat intelligence

Detectify Alfred utilizes large language models (LLMs) to autonomously obtain CVE threat intelligence from a wide range of trusted security intelligence sources. It prioritizes CVE vulnerabilities based on their likelihood of being exploited using the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) framework.

Alloy Fraud Attack Radar provides intelligence on fraud threats

Fraud Attack Radar is a data model developed leveraging Alloy’s insights into both common and emerging fraud attack strategies targeting the financial services industry. The new solution helps predict the likelihood that a financial institution is undergoing a fraud attack – that is, a coordinated attack by bad actors to create fraudulent accounts using specific fraud attack patterns or strategies.