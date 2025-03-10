Pondurance Platform 2.0 identifies data breach risks

Pondurance announced a major new version of its cybersecurity platform. Pondurance Platform 2.0 provides the foundation for Pondurance’s risk-based MDR service specifically designed to eliminate breach risks.

With this announcement, Pondurance arms customers with the latest monitoring, detection, and response capabilities through a new platform that encompasses everything organizations entrusted with personal customer information need to protect themselves from breach risks. This unified portal enables them to detect, respond to, and remediate cyber threats in collaboration with the experts at Pondurance’s always-on security operations center (SOC).

“Our newly released Pondurance Platform 2.0 represents the culmination of a yearslong effort to reinvent a cloud-native, AI-enabled platform in order to use risk-based algorithms and methodologies for cybersecurity threat detection, response, and automated disruption,” said Enzo Arefi, CTO at Pondurance. “We now have the most technologically advanced platform that is exceptionally adaptable to stay ahead of the rapidly changing threat environment.”

The new platform delivers a suite of tools designed to comprehensively tackle cyber threats, equipping organizations with everything they need to stay ahead of evolving risks including:

“The new Pondurance Platform 2.0 was designed specifically to give midmarket organizations a solution for their ongoing problems with identifying and eliminating data breach risks,” said Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance. “This cloud-native, SaaS cybersecurity offering will set a new high-water mark for the platform that works with everything and is as easy to use as a consumer web application.”

The number of data breaches has grown at a reported 78% rate in 2024, and the average cost of a data breach has risen 10% to $4.88 million, with the majority of breaches resulting in the compromise of customer personally identifiable information (PII). Pondurance designed its new platform with an eye toward eliminating breach risks for the midmarket.

It is in this market where organizations often have similar risk profiles (as to breach), such as a larger enterprise brethren but a lack of budget and ability to attract and retain skilled cybersecurity talent.

As a result, midmarket organizations require an MDR service provider that has both the technology and the people to rapidly detect and remediate their cybersecurity threats. This requires a platform that uses advanced analytics and deep integration to improve the efficiency of the experts in their SOC.

Pondurance Platform 2.0 features

The new cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) Pondurance Platform 2.0 was engineered specifically to provide a complete, integrated cybersecurity solution to help midmarket organizations eliminate their risks of data breach. Key features of this new platform include:

Consumer-class UX. Pondurance Platform 2.0 provides "one pane of glass" that integrates all of the underlying technologies and tools that run on it with a very elegant and simple user interface. Our SOC team uses the exact same interface as our customers, so the collaboration is seamless.

Risk-based cloud technology. Traditional MDR solutions have struggled to integrate data, tools, and processes to deliver a solution that not only monitors and stops attacks but also effectively communicates program maturity and overall risk reduction in a way that executives and boards can easily understand. Many platforms face this challenge, which is why we specifically engineered our new Pondurance Platform 2.0 using risk-based analytical algorithms and advanced technologies like cloud-native architecture, containers, and microservices. This innovative design empowers the platform to keep pace with the evolving threat environment and eliminate barriers to excellence. Based on this design, our platform will work with EDRs from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, or Microsoft. With a single click, it can ingest logs from a selection of hundreds of network, identity, cloud, and application devices and software and will access world-class threat intelligence, bubble up the ones most likely to create data breach risks, and take remediation action.

Complete set of integrated tools. Cybersecurity today is plagued with too many tools and technologies that don't work together, resulting in a poor security posture, especially for midmarket organizations. The new Pondurance Platform 2.0 integrates all of the tools needed to effectively operate a managed security service. It has, first and foremost, the first and only risk-based MDR service. The MDR service manages the core function of detecting threats and generating alerts, uses risk algorithms and human threat intelligence to elevate the highest-priority threats, validates threats with the client, and takes rapid action to disrupt the adversary and neutralize the threat. It also has exposure and vulnerability risk tools that will inventory our customers external attack surfaces, uses vulnerability data to ensure the riskiest public-facing services are configured properly and patched, and incorporates an integrated, managed SIEM so that our SOC collaborates with our customers teams to manage alerts, ticketing, and remediation.

Expert, always-on SOC. Not only are midmarket organizations strapped for cash when it comes to cybersecurity, the current environment makes it extremely difficult to attract and retain top cybersecurity talent — and your security posture will only be as good as your team. That is why many organizations look to outsource their SOC to a proven, capable cybersecurity partner. Our SOC team is proven, serving hundreds of organizations that face significant data breach risk given that they are entrusted with regulated personal data and subject to extensive compliance obligations.

Automated adversary disruption. The most important role for an MDR is to rapidly identify active threats and disrupt adversaries. It is crucial that your MDR service provider can promptly identify threats and contain them once you have confirmed their validity, also known as "time to containment." Working from the same user portal makes this collaboration seamless. But crucially, our new platform also automates containment, quarantine, or other remediation actions directly from our new platform portal. This eliminates confusion in moving across multiple tools and also saves valuable time.

Pondurance MDR service, based on this new platform, is backed by the $2 million MDR Pondurance Assurance Program. This program, free to customers of our MDR service, provides for digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) services from Pondurance’s world-class incident response team up to an equivalent maximum value of $2 million for a qualified incident (see Pondurance Assurance Program terms and conditions for details and exclusions).

Pricing and availability

The new Pondurance Platform 2.0 is available now from Pondurance and our authorized partners.