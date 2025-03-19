Elastic expands partnership with Tines to scale security operations

Elastic announced an expanded partnership with an integrated offering that includes Tines Workflow Automation and the Elastic Search AI Platform to simplify security and observability workflow automation.

The partnership equips security teams with security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) and AI-driven security analytics capabilities, while observability teams benefit from enhanced incident response automation.

“We’re thrilled about the Elastic and Tines partnership—it’s been a game-changer for our team and our ability to protect our vast network of 11 universities, eight state agencies, and our seven external customers,” said Braxton Williams, engineering manager, Texas A&M System Cyber Operations. “Elastic and Tines provided us with visibility across our complex network of environments, accelerating detection and response times, enhancing tool productivity, and allowing us to scale security operations effortlessly.”

Today’s digital world inundates organizations with a deluge of data, alerts, and issues that require intervention. Security analysts must tackle threats fast enough to prevent harm, while SREs and DevOps engineers grapple with identifying and resolving performance problems before users are affected. Many of these teams are understaffed and overburdened, and their work requires coordinating efforts across departments and systems.

“The time it takes to turn insights into action often determines the effectiveness of security and observability teams,” said Eoin Hinchy, CEO at Tines. “By connecting real-time analysis and AI-powered workflows, the combined offering from Elastic and Tines minimizes that time. This results in faster issue resolution, reduced costs, and less stress and workload on practitioners.”

Key benefits of the Tines Workflow Automation and Elastic Search AI Platform integrated product offering include:

Faster issue resolution: Connect disjointed systems, coordinate across teams, and harness AI to expedite investigation and response

Connect disjointed systems, coordinate across teams, and harness AI to expedite investigation and response Increased operational efficiency: Build workflows and leverage AI features, empowering teams to work through repetitive tasks faster and more consistently

Build workflows and leverage AI features, empowering teams to work through repetitive tasks faster and more consistently Reduced costs: Mitigate security incidents, avoid costly service disruptions, and handle growing demands with existing resources

Mitigate security incidents, avoid costly service disruptions, and handle growing demands with existing resources Consistent execution: Standardize operating procedures, foster collaboration, and embed transparency, driving continuous improvement in an organization’s processes

“Security analysts, SREs, and DevOps engineers are being inundated with a constant flood of alerts that require intervention,” said Santosh Krishnan, GM of Security and Observability at Elastic. “Our partnership with Tines is a force multiplier, helping cut through the noise and break down data silos, supporting practitioners through automation and real-time insights that function seamlessly together.”

Tines Workflow Automation for Elastic Search AI Platform is available to all Elastic customers.