BlackCloak unveils Digital Executive Protection Framework

BlackCloak has released a new framework, Digital Executive Protection: Framework & Assessment Methodology, setting the standard for digital executive protection (DEP).

Recent attacks on high-profile business leaders demonstrate a continuing trend: the lines between physical safety and cybersecurity are blurring. Executives and their family members are increasingly targeted in their personal lives in order for hackers to gain access to corporate assets and cause financial and reputational harm to their organizations.

While traditional cybersecurity focuses exclusively on corporate systems, the absence of personal digital protection leaves executives’ and their families’ digital lives exposed, creating a risk vector for organizations. Until now, no other company or analysis has detailed the key elements of an effective DEP program.

To help companies combat such malicious acts, BlackCloak is releasing the framework that offers CISOs and CSOs a detailed risk assessment and control review of the necessary components of a DEP program.

The framework sets the standard for how companies can protect themselves and their executives from attacks, including data and identity theft, AI-powered deepfakes, financial fraud, extortion, malware, phishing, and home network deception.

“Since 2018, we have been the preeminent experts in personalized safety and protection, with thousands of executives turning to us for our concierge cybersecurity services and technology platform. Through our specialized work, decades of experience, and deep institutional knowledge, we have a comprehensive understanding of the critical importance of executive protection,” said Dr. Chris Pierson, CEO of BlackCloak.

“As physical violence increases and cybercriminals target executives’ personal lives to access company assets, the time is now for clearly defined Digital Executive Protection protocols and guidance,” he continued. “Our mission is to educate and empower everyone in our orbit about what is required. As executives continue to flock to our platform, we are proud to take the lead in setting this important framework to bring safety and peace of mind to leaders everywhere.”

Securing the new battleground of executives’ personal lives and families

Businesses and the C-suite are under attack – physically and digitally. Executives are prime targets for cybercriminals seeking financial gain, access to sensitive information, or to leverage their influence for malicious purposes. Research shows that 42% of CISOs report attacks targeting executives’ personal lives. This startling number will continue to grow without the right solution and resources.

DEP is a holistic approach to safeguarding executives and their families in their personal lives, and subsequently the company itself, from online threats. It encompasses a range of services and technologies designed to:

Reduce their digital footprint: Minimizing the amount of personal information exposed online.

Minimizing the amount of personal information exposed online. Monitor their personal devices and home networks for threats: Proactively identifying and mitigating potential cyber risks.

Proactively identifying and mitigating potential cyber risks. Educate and train: Empowering executives and their families to make informed decisions about their online activities.

Empowering executives and their families to make informed decisions about their online activities. Perform incident response: Rapidly addressing threats before they escalate into breaches of the enterprise.

BlackCloak offers a platform and services to safeguard executives and their families from online threats across every facet of their connected worlds — from smart devices and online accounts to home networks. Services include data broker removal, sophisticated privacy protections, and monitoring and safeguarding of their devices, home networks, and smart home technology. Its bespoke solutions and around-the-clock expert care deliver peace of mind to clients in knowing their family, identity, reputation, and finances are secured.