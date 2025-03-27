GetReal Security platform combats AI-fueled attacks

GetReal Security launched unified platform to help enterprises, government agencies and media organizations manage risk and mitigate threats from the growing presence of AI-fueled attacks.

The platform brings together GetReal’s products and service offerings into a unified digital experience for users, providing the infrastructure to accommodate all modalities (image, audio and video) for both files and real-time digital communication streams.

“The threat of deepfakes and manipulated media is more than one expert can handle alone. That’s why we developed our suite of leading digital forensic and cybersecurity solutions and services to protect enterprises, governments, and media,” said Dr. Hany Farid, Chief Science Officer at GetReal. “By developing a suite of digital forensic and cybersecurity capabilities that asynchronously and synchronously analyze images, audio, and video, we are empowering organizations across industries to figure out what’s real and what’s not and restore confidence in times of critical decision-making.”

As enterprises, governments and media organizations increasingly rely on images, audio, and video for critical decision making, there is a vested interest in ensuring the information they act on is accurate. This requires a shift in focus to the presentation layer of digital content—spanning images, audio, and video—to verify and authenticate what is real and what is fake.

Legacy tools and traditional security trainings fail to address these multi-modal AI-generated threats accurately and in real-time. GetReal’s platform provides a comprehensive approach to verifying the authenticity of digital communications helping to detect deepfakes, reduce risk, and prevent data compromise and fraud. By verifying and authenticating content, the platform empowers customers to confidently use images, audio, and video in business-critical decisions.

“Protecting the modern digital enterprise demands a more holistic approach—one that goes beyond traditional tools and considers the full spectrum of malicious digital media and AI-driven threats. Enterprises, governments, and media organizations need to trust the digital content they rely on, both inside and outside their networks,” said Jim Brennan, Chief Product & Technology Officer at GetReal. “Our platform brings everything together, providing a unified solution that authenticates images, audio, and video in real-time. With advanced forensics analysis and expert on-demand assistance, we’re equipping enterprises with the capabilities they need to detect deepfakes, mitigate risk, and make critical decisions with confidence.”

GetReal’s platform integrates its services and products into a single, cohesive platform for its users. Featuring a web-based UI, API access, and third-party integrations, it automates media analysis using AI, statistical methods, and digital forensics. Services and solutions include:

GetReal Prepare provides organizations with a holistic view of current threat exposure through its readiness assessment. GetReal’s cybersecurity veterans work with executive leadership to formulate an organization-wide action plan that includes policy development and awareness training for the organization.

GetReal Inspect empowers organizations to safeguard their executives, employees and their brand with automated, on-demand forensic analysis to authenticate and verify audio, video, voice and image files.

GetReal Protect delivers real-time analysis and alerts of audio and video streams to prevent bad actors at the onset before they can infiltrate an organization and cause further damage.

GetReal Respond helps organizations deal with complex incidents requiring the highest level of forensic analysis, and leverages GetReal's team of digital forensics experts and investigators for advanced analysis.

In addition to the debut of its new cloud-native platform, GetReal announced its $17.5M Series A to further invest in R&D, product development and go-to-marketing operations.