Exegol: Open-source hacking environment

Exegol is a community-driven hacking environment, which helps users deploy hacking setups quickly and securely. It’s made for penetration testers, CTF players, bug bounty hunters, researchers, defenders, and both new and experienced users.

Exegol offers clean, secure environments. Each project can have its own Docker container, keeping things organized and safe.

Exegol includes a Python wrapper that manages Docker and Git operations for you. Features like GUI apps, Wi-Fi, USB devices, and volume mounting are fully supported.

Docker images come pre-built or can be built locally. They include useful tools, custom configurations, helpful zsh plugins, and ready-to-use history.

Exegol also includes offline tools, so you don’t have to search online for scripts. Popular resources like LinPEAS, WinPEAS, LinEnum, PrivescCheck, SysinternalsSuite, mimikatz, Rubeus, and PowerSploit are easily accessible.

“Exegol’s uniqueness lies in its containerized, modular, and lightweight approach, which contrasts sharply with the more monolithic and resource-intensive designs of Kali, Parrot, BlackArch and similar solutions. It is highly suited for daily offensive engagements, training, and CTFs, where flexibility, operational security and environment consistency are paramount. With Exegol, it’s easy to spin up new containers tailored for specific categories of engagements, CTFs, trainings, etc. Not only Exegol provides the best environment but it’s also highly customizable and offers small feats here and there to make one’s day more comfortable and efficient,” Charlie Bromberg, the creator of Exegol, told Help Net Security.

You can use the tool on Linux, macOS and Windows. The following elements are required before Exegol can be installed:

Git (Linux | macOS | Windows).

Python3 (Linux | macOS | Windows).

Docker (Linux) or Docker Desktop (macOS | Windows).

At least 100GB of free storage recommended (a minimum of 20GB could be enough, but only for the light image).

Additional dependencies may be required depending on the host OS.

Future plans and download

“In the future, we intend to make more specific images, to update them monthly, and to have an even better choice of tools by setting up something we’ve been trying a few times: a voting system,” Bromberg said.

Exegol is available for free on GitHub.

Must read: