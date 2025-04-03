Bitsight Identity Intelligence provides visibility into compromised accounts

Bitsight launched Bitsight Identity Intelligence, a new, standalone threat intelligence module designed to help security teams detect compromised credentials, prevent unauthorized access, and proactively mitigate risk across their extended attack surface.

Approximately 77% of web application breaches involved stolen credentials1, making compromised credentials a top attack vector for cybercriminals. Compromised credentials can also enable account takeovers, ransomware deployment, and data theft. Yet, organizations struggle to prioritize and act on critical threats due to overwhelming, disconnected data sources.

Bitsight Identity Intelligence changes that—providing real-time, actionable intelligence by continuously monitoring credentials exposed across the clear, deep, and dark web while instantly mapping affected assets across an organization’s unique attack surface.

Real-time threat intelligence when it matters most

With Bitsight Identity Intelligence, organizations can:

Detect leaked and stolen credentials early – Gain visibility into compromised accounts before attackers exploit them.

– Gain visibility into compromised accounts before attackers exploit them. Uncover access for sale – Identify when compromised credentials are being sold on cybercriminal marketplaces.

– Identify when compromised credentials are being sold on cybercriminal marketplaces. Prioritize and respond faster – Filter credentials based on password policies, Active Directory integration, and risk level, focusing on what matters most.

– Filter credentials based on password policies, Active Directory integration, and risk level, focusing on what matters most. Take proactive action – Investigate breaches, shut down threats, and prevent unauthorized access to critical systems.

“Identity intelligence is now a foundational component of Threat Exposure Management,” said Gabi Reish, VP Product, Bitsight. “With Bitsight Identity Intelligence, we’re delivering high-quality, real-time insights so organizations can filter through the noise, prioritize real threats, and take action on compromised credentials before they become full-blown attacks.”

Proactively protecting organizations from credential-based attacks

Bitsight Identity Intelligence is immediately available as a standalone module within Bitsight Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), providing customers with:

Expanded exposed credential detection – Track over 1 billion credentials weekly from underground sources.

– Track over 1 billion credentials weekly from underground sources. Advanced filtering and prioritization – Help security teams focus on active, high-risk exposures.

– Help security teams focus on active, high-risk exposures. Automated threat mitigation – Efficiently identify, analyze, and respond to emerging and repeated credential threats.

– Efficiently identify, analyze, and respond to emerging and repeated credential threats. Real-time monitoring across the clear, deep, and dark web – Continuously scan a wide range of underground forums, markets, and breach sources to quickly identify compromised credentials.

– Continuously scan a wide range of underground forums, markets, and breach sources to quickly identify compromised credentials. Direct acquisition and takedown of high-risk credentials – Provides services to help customers actively purchase stolen credentials from deep and dark web marketplaces to prevent malicious use and enable early intervention before exploitation.

Bitsight Identity Intelligence is the first new solution stemming from Bitsight’s acquisition of cyber threat intelligence leader Cybersixgill in December and will be available as a standalone module or within the cyber threat intelligence portal.